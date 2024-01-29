LSU offers 2025 defensive lineman from Covington, Georgia
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Georgia to extend an offer to a defensive lineman who has not garnered a lot of offers yet but that could change soon.
Ryshawn Perry is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Covington, Georgia, where he plays for Newton High School. The Newton Rams finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Camden County in the Class 7A playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Perry and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Perry is an athletic anomaly. It’s surprising that he doesn’t have that many offers yet.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Covington, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
Weight
275
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 26, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Georgia Southern
Vanderbilt
UAB
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball predictions at this time
No clear favorite per On3
2025 DL Ryshawn Perry @ryshawn4 offered by #LSU @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @CovNewsSports @JeremyO_Johnson #NEWTONBOYZ #Culture pic.twitter.com/XvVuTib9QH
— Coach SKELTON (@CoachSkelton06) January 26, 2024