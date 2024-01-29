Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 defensive lineman from Covington, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Georgia to extend an offer to a defensive lineman who has not garnered a lot of offers yet but that could change soon.

Ryshawn Perry is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Covington, Georgia, where he plays for Newton High School. The Newton Rams finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Camden County in the Class 7A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Perry and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Perry is an athletic anomaly. It’s surprising that he doesn’t have that many offers yet.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Covington, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

275

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 26, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Oklahoma

  • Georgia Southern

  • Vanderbilt

  • UAB

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball predictions at this time

  • No clear favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire