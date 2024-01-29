LSU offers 2025 defensive lineman from Covington, Georgia

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Georgia to extend an offer to a defensive lineman who has not garnered a lot of offers yet but that could change soon.

Ryshawn Perry is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Covington, Georgia, where he plays for Newton High School. The Newton Rams finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Camden County in the Class 7A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Perry and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Perry is an athletic anomaly. It’s surprising that he doesn’t have that many offers yet.

Ratings

Vitals

Hometown Covington, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 275 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on January 26, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Oklahoma

Georgia Southern

Vanderbilt

UAB

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball predictions at this time

No clear favorite per On3

Twitter

