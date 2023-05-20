LSU offers 2025 defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas

LSU is looking to beef up the defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. They have extended an offer to a four-star defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas.

DJ Sanders is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound, 4-star defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas, where he plays for Bellville High School. The Belville Brahmas finished the 2022 season 11-1 with a loss to Madisonville in the second round of the 4A D2 playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Sanders but Texas A&M is a 39% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Sanders stars as a defensive lineman for the Brahmas. He overpowers most tackles and tight ends that try to block him one-on-one.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 107 9 13 Rivals 4 25 2 3 ESPN 4 182 16 31 On3 Recruiting 3 260 25 47 247 Composite 4 121 13 16

Vitals

Hometown Bellville, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 290 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 5, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Texas A&M

Texas

Baylor

Houston

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Texas A&M is a 39% favorite per On3

Twitter

