LSU offers 2025 defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas
LSU is looking to beef up the defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. They have extended an offer to a four-star defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas.
DJ Sanders is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound, 4-star defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas, where he plays for Bellville High School. The Belville Brahmas finished the 2022 season 11-1 with a loss to Madisonville in the second round of the 4A D2 playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Sanders but Texas A&M is a 39% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Sanders stars as a defensive lineman for the Brahmas. He overpowers most tackles and tight ends that try to block him one-on-one.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
107
9
13
Rivals
4
25
2
3
ESPN
4
182
16
31
On3 Recruiting
3
260
25
47
247 Composite
4
121
13
16
Vitals
Hometown
Bellville, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
290
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 5, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Texas A&M is a 39% favorite per On3
Blessed to receive offer #16 from @LSUfootball 🟣🟡 Thanks to @LSUCoachJancek for stopping by.@bellville_rowe #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/3jJ1QTuMEw
— Dj sanders (@Dj_sanders05) May 5, 2023
