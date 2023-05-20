LSU offers 2025 defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU is looking to beef up the defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. They have extended an offer to a four-star defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas.

DJ Sanders is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound, 4-star defensive lineman from Bellville, Texas, where he plays for Bellville High School. The Belville Brahmas finished the 2022 season 11-1 with a loss to Madisonville in the second round of the 4A D2 playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Sanders but Texas A&M is a 39% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Sanders stars as a defensive lineman for the Brahmas. He overpowers most tackles and tight ends that try to block him one-on-one.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

107

9

13

Rivals

4

25

2

3

ESPN

4

182

16

31

On3 Recruiting

3

260

25

47

247 Composite

4

121

13

16

 

Vitals

Hometown

Bellville, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

290

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 5, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Texas A&M is a 39% favorite per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire