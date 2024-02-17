LSU offers 2025 defensive back from Marietta, Georgia

Brian Kelly and the LSU recruiting staff took a trip to Marietta, Georgia, to extend an offer to a three-star cornerback who is currently up for grabs.

Mark Manfred is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound, three-star defensive back from Marietta, Georgia, where he plays for Sprayberry High School. The Sprayberry Yellow Jackets finished the 2023 season 6-5 with a loss to Rome in the 6A state playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Manfred and there are not any favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Manfred is a guy who can make plays on defense and on special teams at the next level.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 32 34 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Marietta, Georgia Projected Position DB Height 6-3 Weight 175 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 16, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia Tech

Auburn

Clemson

Georgia Southern

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No clear favorites per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire