Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 defensive back from Marietta, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and the LSU recruiting staff took a trip to Marietta, Georgia, to extend an offer to a three-star cornerback who is currently up for grabs.

Mark Manfred is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound, three-star defensive back from Marietta, Georgia, where he plays for Sprayberry High School. The Sprayberry Yellow Jackets finished the 2023 season 6-5 with a loss to Rome in the 6A state playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Manfred and there are not any favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Manfred is a guy who can make plays on defense and on special teams at the next level.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

32

34

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Marietta, Georgia

Projected Position

DB

Height

6-3

Weight

175

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 16, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No clear favorites per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire