LSU offers 2025 defensive back from Marietta, Georgia
Brian Kelly and the LSU recruiting staff took a trip to Marietta, Georgia, to extend an offer to a three-star cornerback who is currently up for grabs.
Mark Manfred is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound, three-star defensive back from Marietta, Georgia, where he plays for Sprayberry High School. The Sprayberry Yellow Jackets finished the 2023 season 6-5 with a loss to Rome in the 6A state playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Manfred
Film Analysis: Manfred is a guy who can make plays on defense and on special teams at the next level.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
32
34
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Marietta, Georgia
Projected Position
DB
Height
6-3
Weight
175
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 16, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No clear favorites per On3
Wow ! I am very honored and blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University @SHSProspects @CoachJakeOlsen @SteepDiesel @LSUfootball @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @On3Recruits @247recruiting @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/Hgd8qmkkeq
— Mark Manfred (@markmanfred13) February 17, 2024