LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Plantation, Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his LSU recruiting staff are still hard at work recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. Recently, the staff took a trip to Plantation, Florida to check out one of the top cornerbacks in the country.

Gregory Xavier Thomas is a three-star, 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback from Plantation, Florida, where he plays for American Heritage High School. The American Heritage Patriots are currently 9-1 this season and they are getting ready for a third-round playoff game against Cardinal Gibbons in the Class 2 M playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no favorites per On3.

Film Analysis: Thomas is a defensive back who thrives in man coverage.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

54

72

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

247 Composite

3

441

49

60

 

Vitals

Hometown

Plantation, Florida

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-2

Weight

190

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 17, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Western Kentucky

  • Florida State

  • FAU

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal ball projections at this time

  • No clear favorites per On3

