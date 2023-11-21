LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Plantation, Florida
Brian Kelly and his LSU recruiting staff are still hard at work recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. Recently, the staff took a trip to Plantation, Florida to check out one of the top cornerbacks in the country.
Gregory Xavier Thomas is a three-star, 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback from Plantation, Florida, where he plays for American Heritage High School. The American Heritage Patriots are currently 9-1 this season and they are getting ready for a third-round playoff game against Cardinal Gibbons in the Class 2 M playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no favorites per On3.
Film Analysis: Thomas is a defensive back who thrives in man coverage.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
54
72
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
–
–
247 Composite
3
441
49
60
Vitals
Hometown
Plantation, Florida
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-2
190
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on November 17, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Miami
Western Kentucky
Florida State
FAU
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal ball projections at this time
No clear favorites per On3
Thanking God and blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/3tjqLFGv8D
— Greg ZAE Thomas (@zaethomas11) November 17, 2023