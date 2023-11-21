LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Plantation, Florida

Brian Kelly and his LSU recruiting staff are still hard at work recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. Recently, the staff took a trip to Plantation, Florida to check out one of the top cornerbacks in the country.

Gregory Xavier Thomas is a three-star, 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback from Plantation, Florida, where he plays for American Heritage High School. The American Heritage Patriots are currently 9-1 this season and they are getting ready for a third-round playoff game against Cardinal Gibbons in the Class 2 M playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no favorites per On3.

Film Analysis: Thomas is a defensive back who thrives in man coverage.

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 54 72 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – – – 247 Composite 3 441 49 60

Hometown Plantation, Florida Projected Position CB Height 6-2 Weight 190 Class 2025

Offered on November 17, 2023

No visits yet

LSU

Miami

Western Kentucky

Florida State

FAU

No Crystal ball projections at this time

No clear favorites per On3

Thanking God and blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/3tjqLFGv8D — Greg ZAE Thomas (@zaethomas11) November 17, 2023

