LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Hollywood, Florida
Brian Kelly thinks he has found a sleeper recruit in the Sunshine State. He and his recruiting staff have ventured down to Hollywood, Florida, and found a player that not many schools are aware of yet but they may be soon.
Shmar Akande is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound cornerback who plays for South Broward High School. The South Broward Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Belen Jesuit in the first round of the 3 M state playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Akande and there are no favorites to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Akande is a guy with great size who has incredible ball and cover skills.
Vitals
Hometown
Hollywood, Florida
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-3
Weight
180
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 23, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Tulane
FIU
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections per 247Sports
No favorites per On3
I’m extremely honored and blessed to announce that I’ve received an official offer from #LSU and @CoachCRaymond
Special thanks @JimmyDetail and everyone that has supported me on my journey.🟡🟣⚫️ AGTG❤️🙏🏾@ChadSimmons_@AdamGorney@SheaDixon pic.twitter.com/rXOLDPXWUT
— Shmar Akande (@Shmar123385321) January 23, 2024