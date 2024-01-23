LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Hollywood, Florida

Brian Kelly thinks he has found a sleeper recruit in the Sunshine State. He and his recruiting staff have ventured down to Hollywood, Florida, and found a player that not many schools are aware of yet but they may be soon.

Shmar Akande is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound cornerback who plays for South Broward High School. The South Broward Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Belen Jesuit in the first round of the 3 M state playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Akande and there are no favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Akande is a guy with great size who has incredible ball and cover skills.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Hollywood, Florida Projected Position CB Height 6-3 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on January 23, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Tulane

FIU

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections per 247Sports

No favorites per On3

Twitter

I’m extremely honored and blessed to announce that I’ve received an official offer from #LSU and @CoachCRaymond Special thanks @JimmyDetail and everyone that has supported me on my journey.🟡🟣⚫️ AGTG❤️🙏🏾@ChadSimmons_@AdamGorney@SheaDixon pic.twitter.com/rXOLDPXWUT — Shmar Akande (@Shmar123385321) January 23, 2024

