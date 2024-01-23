Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Hollywood, Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly thinks he has found a sleeper recruit in the Sunshine State. He and his recruiting staff have ventured down to Hollywood, Florida, and found a player that not many schools are aware of yet but they may be soon.

Shmar Akande is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound cornerback who plays for South Broward High School. The South Broward Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Belen Jesuit in the first round of the 3 M state playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Akande and there are no favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Akande is a guy with great size who has incredible ball and cover skills.

Vitals

Hometown

Hollywood, Florida

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-3

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 23, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Tulane

  • FIU

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections per 247Sports

  • No favorites per On3

Twitter

