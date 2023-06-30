LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Duncanville, Texas
LSU is looking for a talented cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class and they found one at one of the best high school football programs in the country.
Javion Holiday is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, four-star cornerback from Duncanville, Texas where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are one of the top high school football programs in the country. They finished the 2022 season 15-0 with a win over North Shore in the 6A state championship game.
Holiday currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but SMU is a 46% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Holiday is a playmaker on defense and on special teams.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
–
28
54
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
52
67
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-1
Weight
180
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 25, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
SMU
North Texas
Texas Tech
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
SMU is a 46% favortie per on3
#AGTG I am blessed and honored to announce I have received an offer from @LSUfootball @CoachKerryCooks @SteepDiesel @Duncanville_Fb @Coach_D_Wilson @CoachMartinezDV @TTGCoachH @CoachSamuels11 pic.twitter.com/sLLIoJUQzv
— Javion “Jholly” Holiday (@javionholiday25) May 25, 2023
