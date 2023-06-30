LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Duncanville, Texas

LSU is looking for a talented cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class and they found one at one of the best high school football programs in the country.

Javion Holiday is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, four-star cornerback from Duncanville, Texas where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are one of the top high school football programs in the country. They finished the 2022 season 15-0 with a win over North Shore in the 6A state championship game.

Holiday currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but SMU is a 46% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Holiday is a playmaker on defense and on special teams.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 – 28 54 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 52 67 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Duncanville, Texas Projected Position CB Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 25, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

SMU

Texas

North Texas

Texas Tech

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

SMU is a 46% favortie per on3

Twitter

