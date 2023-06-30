LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Duncanville, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU is looking for a talented cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class and they found one at one of the best high school football programs in the country.

Javion Holiday is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, four-star cornerback from Duncanville, Texas where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are one of the top high school football programs in the country. They finished the 2022 season 15-0 with a win over North Shore in the 6A state championship game.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Holiday currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but SMU is a 46% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Holiday is a playmaker on defense and on special teams.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

28

54

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

52

67

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Duncanville, Texas

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 25, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • SMU

  • Texas

  • North Texas

  • Texas Tech

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • SMU is a 46% favortie per on3

Advertisement

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories