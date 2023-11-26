LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Cedartown, Georgia
Brian Kelly is working hard on recruiting cornerbacks for the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Cedartown, Georgia, where he found a four-star cornerback who is currently committed to Georgia.
Tae Harris is a four-star, 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from Cedartown, Georgia, where he plays for Cedartown High School. The Cedartown Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-4 with a loss to North Oconee in the second round of the playoffs.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Harris at this time but Harris is currently committed to playing for the Georgia Bulldogs at the next level.
Film Analysis: Harris plays safety for the Bulldogs but he is projected to play cornerback at the next level.
