LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Cedartown, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
Brian Kelly is working hard on recruiting cornerbacks for the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Cedartown, Georgia, where he found a four-star cornerback who is currently committed to Georgia.

Tae Harris is a four-star, 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from Cedartown, Georgia, where he plays for Cedartown High School. The Cedartown Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-4 with a loss to North Oconee in the second round of the playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Harris at this time but Harris is currently committed to playing for the Georgia Bulldogs at the next level.

Film Analysis: Harris plays safety for the Bulldogs but he is projected to play cornerback at the next level.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

35

35

Rivals

4

161

15

19

ESPN

4

122

14

19

On3 Recruiting

4

286

35

31

247 Composite

4

213

25

26

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cedartown, Georgia

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-0

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 25, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Currently committed to Georgia

Twitter

