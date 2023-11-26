LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Cedartown, Georgia

Brian Kelly is working hard on recruiting cornerbacks for the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Cedartown, Georgia, where he found a four-star cornerback who is currently committed to Georgia.

Tae Harris is a four-star, 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from Cedartown, Georgia, where he plays for Cedartown High School. The Cedartown Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-4 with a loss to North Oconee in the second round of the playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Harris at this time but Harris is currently committed to playing for the Georgia Bulldogs at the next level.

Film Analysis: Harris plays safety for the Bulldogs but he is projected to play cornerback at the next level.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 35 35 Rivals 4 161 15 19 ESPN 4 122 14 19 On3 Recruiting 4 286 35 31 247 Composite 4 213 25 26

Vitals

Hometown Cedartown, Georgia Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on November 25, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia

Georgia Southern

Troy

Arkansas State

Recruitment Projections

Currently committed to Georgia

Twitter

