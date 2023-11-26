LSU offers 2025 athlete from Missouri City, Texas

Brian Kelly is busy recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. That search led him to Missouri City, Texas, where he found a three-star athlete who makes plays from multiple positions on defense.

Caleb Chester is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, three-star athlete from Missouri City, Texas where he plays at Fort Bend Marshall High School. The Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos finished the 2023 season with an 8-3 record and a loss to Randle in the first round of the playoffs.

Chester has multiple different options on where he could go to school. He has received a Crystal Ball projection to Texas but Florida State is in the lead per On3.

Film Analysis: Chester can make plays at any position in the secondary.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 71 98 Rivals 3 – 32 70 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite 3 520 55 75

Vitals

Hometown Missouri City, Texas Projected Position ATH Height 6-1 Weight 175 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on November 25, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Florida State

Houston

Arkansas

Texas

Recruitment Projections

Crystal Ball projection to Texas

Florida State is a 51% favorite per On3

Twitter

After a great visit and a great conversation with @SteepDiesel I’m Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/rEB0PRzx9Z — Caleb Chester (@CalebChester_) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire