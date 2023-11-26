Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 athlete from Missouri City, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly is busy recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. That search led him to Missouri City, Texas, where he found a three-star athlete who makes plays from multiple positions on defense.

Caleb Chester is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, three-star athlete from Missouri City, Texas where he plays at Fort Bend Marshall High School. The Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos finished the 2023 season with an 8-3 record and a loss to Randle in the first round of the playoffs.

Chester has multiple different options on where he could go to school. He has received a Crystal Ball projection to Texas but Florida State is in the lead per On3.

Film Analysis: Chester can make plays at any position in the secondary.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

71

98

Rivals

3

32

70

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

3

520

55

75

 

Vitals

Hometown

Missouri City, Texas

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-1

Weight

175

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 25, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Crystal Ball projection to Texas

  • Florida State is a 51% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire