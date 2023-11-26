LSU offers 2025 athlete from Missouri City, Texas
Brian Kelly is busy recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. That search led him to Missouri City, Texas, where he found a three-star athlete who makes plays from multiple positions on defense.
Caleb Chester is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, three-star athlete from Missouri City, Texas where he plays at Fort Bend Marshall High School. The Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos finished the 2023 season with an 8-3 record and a loss to Randle in the first round of the playoffs.
Chester has multiple different options on where he could go to school. He has received a Crystal Ball projection to Texas but Florida State is in the lead per On3.
Film Analysis: Chester can make plays at any position in the secondary.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
71
98
Rivals
3
–
32
70
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
3
520
55
75
Vitals
Hometown
Missouri City, Texas
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-1
175
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on November 25, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
Crystal Ball projection to Texas
Florida State is a 51% favorite per On3
After a great visit and a great conversation with @SteepDiesel I’m Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/rEB0PRzx9Z
— Caleb Chester (@CalebChester_) November 25, 2023