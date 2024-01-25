LSU offers 2025 athlete from Decatur, Georgia

Brian Kelly thinks he has found a sleeper prospect in the heart of Georgia. He has stumbled upon an athlete that not many people are aware of yet but they might be soon.

Kaleb Lanier is a 6-foot, 165-pound athlete from Decatur, Georgia, where he plays for Decatur High School. The Decatur Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 5-6 and lost to Ware County in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Lanier plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Bulldogs. It remains to be seen where he will play at the next level.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Decatur, Georgia Projected Position ATH Height 6-0 Weight 165 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on January 24, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia Tech

Mississippi State

Appalachian State

Kentucky

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No clear favorites per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire