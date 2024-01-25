LSU offers 2025 athlete from Decatur, Georgia
Brian Kelly thinks he has found a sleeper prospect in the heart of Georgia. He has stumbled upon an athlete that not many people are aware of yet but they might be soon.
Kaleb Lanier is a 6-foot, 165-pound athlete from Decatur, Georgia, where he plays for Decatur High School. The Decatur Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 5-6 and lost to Ware County in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Lanier plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Bulldogs. It remains to be seen where he will play at the next level.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Decatur, Georgia
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-0
Weight
165
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 24, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Georgia Tech
Mississippi State
Appalachian State
Kentucky
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No clear favorites per On3
All Glory to God! After a great conversation with @CoachCRaymond I am blessed to receive an Offer from Louisiana State University! Geaux Tigers 🐯 @dareu_i @BigTimerCox @247recruiting @On3Recruits @CoachFelton1 @Coachlewis24DBU @jwindon35 @NEGARecruits @RecruitGeorgia @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/5nDG4EVbvx
— Kaleb Lanier (@KalebLanier) January 24, 2024