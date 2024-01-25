Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 athlete from Decatur, Georgia

Brian Kelly thinks he has found a sleeper prospect in the heart of Georgia. He has stumbled upon an athlete that not many people are aware of yet but they might be soon.

Kaleb Lanier is a 6-foot, 165-pound athlete from Decatur, Georgia, where he plays for Decatur High School. The Decatur Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 5-6 and lost to Ware County in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Lanier plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Bulldogs. It remains to be seen where he will play at the next level.

Vitals

Hometown

Decatur, Georgia

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-0

Weight

165

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 24, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Georgia Tech

  • Mississippi State

  • Appalachian State

  • Kentucky

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No clear favorites per On3

