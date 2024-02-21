Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 athlete from Dacula, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and the LSU recruiting staff took a trip to Dacula, Georgia, to offer one of the best athletes in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers will have to fight off Georgia Tech to land this recruit.

Gerritt Kemp is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete from Dacula, Georgia, where he plays for Hebron Christian Academy. The Hebron Christian Lions finished the 2023 season 6-5 with a loss to Cedar Grove. They failed to make the playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Kemp at this time but Georgia Tech is a 36% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Kemp plays wide receiver and safety for the Lions.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Dacula, Georgia

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-3

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 19, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Georgia Tech

  • Wake Forest

  • Virginia

  • Georgia

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Georgia Tech is a 35% favorite to land him per On3

