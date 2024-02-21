LSU offers 2025 athlete from Dacula, Georgia
Brian Kelly and the LSU recruiting staff took a trip to Dacula, Georgia, to offer one of the best athletes in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers will have to fight off Georgia Tech to land this recruit.
Gerritt Kemp is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete from Dacula, Georgia, where he plays for Hebron Christian Academy. The Hebron Christian Lions finished the 2023 season 6-5 with a loss to Cedar Grove. They failed to make the playoffs.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Kemp at this time but Georgia Tech is a 36% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Kemp plays wide receiver and safety for the Lions.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Dacula, Georgia
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-3
Weight
180
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 19, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
Virginia
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia Tech is a 35% favorite to land him per On3
After a great conversation with @CoachJakeOlsen I am beyond blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!! 🛐 @LSUfootball @HustleInc7v7 @tballardqbcoach @AdamRoweTDD @RecruitGeorgia @RustyMansell_ @247recruiting @On3Recruits @JeremyO_Johnson @jonathan_gess pic.twitter.com/vTcXHY1EUt
— Gerritt Kemp (@gerritt_kemp) February 19, 2024