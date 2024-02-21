LSU offers 2025 athlete from Dacula, Georgia

Brian Kelly and the LSU recruiting staff took a trip to Dacula, Georgia, to offer one of the best athletes in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers will have to fight off Georgia Tech to land this recruit.

Gerritt Kemp is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete from Dacula, Georgia, where he plays for Hebron Christian Academy. The Hebron Christian Lions finished the 2023 season 6-5 with a loss to Cedar Grove. They failed to make the playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Kemp at this time but Georgia Tech is a 36% favorite to land him per On3.

Kemp plays wide receiver and safety for the Lions.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Dacula, Georgia Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 19, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia Tech

Wake Forest

Virginia

Georgia

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Georgia Tech is a 35% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

