LSU offers 2025 5-star cornerback from California
LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip out to the west coast to extend an offer to one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class.
Dijon Lee Jr. is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound, five-star cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class. He is from Mission Viejo, California, where he plays for Mission Viejo High School. The Mission Viejo Diablos are currently 12-3 this season and they are preparing for a state championship game against De La Salle on Friday.
There are no crystal ball projections at this time but USC is a 94% favorite to land Lee Jr. per On3.
Film Analysis: Lee is a lockdown corner that can win in any man-to-man situation.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
78
9
5
Rivals
4
27
4
2
ESPN
4
24
3
1
On3 Recruiting
4
31
4
1
247 Composite
5
20
4
1
Vitals
Hometown
Mission Viejo, California
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-3
180
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on December 6, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No crystal ball projections at this time
USC is a 94% favorite per On3
Blessed and excited to say that I’ve received an offer from Louisiana State University!!! @SteepDiesel @LSUfootball @missionfootball @GregBiggins @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @diablocjohnson @rhino86er pic.twitter.com/SZODYgElbQ
— Dijon Lee Jr (@Dijon_leeJr) December 6, 2023