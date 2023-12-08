Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 5-star cornerback from California

Kyle Richardson
LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip out to the west coast to extend an offer to one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class.

Dijon Lee Jr. is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound, five-star cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class. He is from Mission Viejo, California, where he plays for Mission Viejo High School. The Mission Viejo Diablos are currently 12-3 this season and they are preparing for a state championship game against De La Salle on Friday.

There are no crystal ball projections at this time but USC is a 94% favorite to land Lee Jr. per On3.

Film Analysis: Lee is a lockdown corner that can win in any man-to-man situation.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

78

9

5

Rivals

4

27

4

2

ESPN

4

24

3

1

On3 Recruiting

4

31

4

1

247 Composite

5

20

4

1

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mission Viejo, California

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-3

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 6, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No crystal ball projections at this time

  • USC is a 94% favorite per On3

Twitter

