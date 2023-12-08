LSU offers 2025 5-star cornerback from California

LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip out to the west coast to extend an offer to one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class.

Dijon Lee Jr. is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound, five-star cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class. He is from Mission Viejo, California, where he plays for Mission Viejo High School. The Mission Viejo Diablos are currently 12-3 this season and they are preparing for a state championship game against De La Salle on Friday.

Film Analysis: Lee is a lockdown corner that can win in any man-to-man situation.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 78 9 5 Rivals 4 27 4 2 ESPN 4 24 3 1 On3 Recruiting 4 31 4 1 247 Composite 5 20 4 1

Vitals

Hometown Mission Viejo, California Projected Position CB Height 6-3 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on December 6, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

USC

Washington

Oregon

Texas

Recruitment Projections

No crystal ball projections at this time

USC is a 94% favorite per On3

