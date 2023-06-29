LSU offers 2025 4-star linebacker from Kissimmee, Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff is looking for talented linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. That has led them to Kissimmee, Florida, where they offered a four-star linebacker.

Elijah Melendez is a 6-foot-2, 223-pound four-star linebacker from Kissimmee, Florida where he plays for Osceola High School. The Osceola Kowboys finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a loss to Lakeland in the Florida 4 S state semifinals.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Melendez but the Florida Gators are a 39% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Melendez is a heat-seeking missile at his linebacker position. It does not matter where you line him up, he is going to go hit somebody.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

29

38

Rivals

4

194

9

28

ESPN

4

220

4

33

On3 Recruiting

3

265

24

35

247 Composite

4

240

25

34

 

Vitals

Hometown

Kissimmee, Florida

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-2

Weight

223

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 23, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Advertisement

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Florida is a 39% favorite per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories