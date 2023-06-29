LSU offers 2025 4-star linebacker from Kissimmee, Florida
LSU’s recruiting staff is looking for talented linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. That has led them to Kissimmee, Florida, where they offered a four-star linebacker.
Elijah Melendez is a 6-foot-2, 223-pound four-star linebacker from Kissimmee, Florida where he plays for Osceola High School. The Osceola Kowboys finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a loss to Lakeland in the Florida 4 S state semifinals.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Melendez but the Florida Gators are a 39% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Melendez is a heat-seeking missile at his linebacker position. It does not matter where you line him up, he is going to go hit somebody.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
29
38
Rivals
4
194
9
28
ESPN
4
220
4
33
On3 Recruiting
3
265
24
35
247 Composite
4
240
25
34
Vitals
Hometown
Kissimmee, Florida
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-2
223
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 23, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Florida is a 39% favorite per On3
i’m so blessed to say LSU offered💜🐯 @CoachMHouse @SteepDiesel @MikeFerraraLSU @CoachEP_OHS @CoachFrancis15 @CoachBradLennox @SWiltfong247 @GabyUrrutia247 @On3Keith @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @KiddRyno_Rivals @adamgorney @CoachBrianKelly @Blake_Alderman pic.twitter.com/lH1GN6VEnX
— Elijah melendez (@Babyman3J) May 23, 2023
