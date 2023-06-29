LSU offers 2025 4-star linebacker from Kissimmee, Florida

LSU’s recruiting staff is looking for talented linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. That has led them to Kissimmee, Florida, where they offered a four-star linebacker.

Elijah Melendez is a 6-foot-2, 223-pound four-star linebacker from Kissimmee, Florida where he plays for Osceola High School. The Osceola Kowboys finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a loss to Lakeland in the Florida 4 S state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Melendez but the Florida Gators are a 39% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Melendez is a heat-seeking missile at his linebacker position. It does not matter where you line him up, he is going to go hit somebody.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 29 38 Rivals 4 194 9 28 ESPN 4 220 4 33 On3 Recruiting 3 265 24 35 247 Composite 4 240 25 34

Vitals

Hometown Kissimmee, Florida Projected Position LB Height 6-2 Weight 223 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 23, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Florida

UCF

Miami

Auburn

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Florida is a 39% favorite per On3

Twitter

