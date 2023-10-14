LSU offers 2025 4-star cornerback from Rabun Gap, Georgia

LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip deep into enemy SEC territory to offer one of the best defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting class.

Onis Konanbanny is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound, four-star cornerback who is originally from Rabun Gap, Georgia, but he plays high school football for Heathwood Hall Episcopal in Columbia, South Carolina — right in the Gamecocks backyard. The Heathwood Hall Highlanders are 2-6 this season with only two regular-season games left.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Konanbanny at this time but Georgia Tech is a 24% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Konanbanny is a guy you can put on an island and trust that he will lock his receiver down.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 155 22 2 Rivals 4 – 23 30 ESPN 3 261 30 28 On3 Recruiting 4 115 10 1 247 Composite 4 190 23 2

Vitals

Hometown Rabun Gap, Georgia Projected Position CB Height 6-2 Weight 170 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on October 12, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

Georgia

Tennessee

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Georgia Tech is a 24% favorite per On3

Twitter

