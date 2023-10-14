LSU offers 2025 4-star cornerback from Rabun Gap, Georgia
LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip deep into enemy SEC territory to offer one of the best defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting class.
Onis Konanbanny is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound, four-star cornerback who is originally from Rabun Gap, Georgia, but he plays high school football for Heathwood Hall Episcopal in Columbia, South Carolina — right in the Gamecocks backyard. The Heathwood Hall Highlanders are 2-6 this season with only two regular-season games left.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Konanbanny at this time but Georgia Tech is a 24% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Konanbanny is a guy you can put on an island and trust that he will lock his receiver down.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
155
22
2
Rivals
4
–
23
30
ESPN
3
261
30
28
On3 Recruiting
4
115
10
1
247 Composite
4
190
23
2
Vitals
Hometown
Rabun Gap, Georgia
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-2
170
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on October 12, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Georgia Tech
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia Tech is a 24% favorite per On3
#AGTG After a Fantastic phone call with @BobbyBarham_LSU & @SteepDiesel I am blessed to recieve an Offer from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY !!! GEAUX TIGERS 🐯🐯#DBUUUU @CoachBrianKelly @GrantBonnette @AthleticsHHES @Tymere_4 @XL_Performance @LSUfootball @LcOutlaws7v7 @864DBs pic.twitter.com/7wQqwVDLV6
— ᴏɴɪs "𝐨" ᴋᴏɴᴀɴʙᴀɴɴʏ'25 (@KonanbannyOnis) October 12, 2023