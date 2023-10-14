Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 4-star cornerback from Rabun Gap, Georgia

LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip deep into enemy SEC territory to offer one of the best defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting class.

Onis Konanbanny is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound, four-star cornerback who is originally from Rabun Gap, Georgia, but he plays high school football for Heathwood Hall Episcopal in Columbia, South Carolina — right in the Gamecocks backyard. The Heathwood Hall Highlanders are 2-6 this season with only two regular-season games left.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Konanbanny at this time but Georgia Tech is a 24% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Konanbanny is a guy you can put on an island and trust that he will lock his receiver down.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

155

22

2

Rivals

4

23

30

ESPN

3

261

30

28

On3 Recruiting

4

115

10

1

247 Composite

4

190

23

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Rabun Gap, Georgia

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-2

Weight

170

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on October 12, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Georgia Tech is a 24% favorite per On3

