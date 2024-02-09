Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 4-star tight end from Houston

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Houston to extend an offer to one of the best tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class. Kelly has had a lot of talented tight ends over the years and he may have found another one.

Nick Townsend is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound, four-star tight end from Houston, Texas where he plays for Dekaney High School. The Dekaney Wildcats finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Oak Ridge in the 6A D2 state playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Townsend at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Townsend is a matchup nightmare for any defense that is unfortunate enough to line up against him.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

122

4

17

Rivals

4

169

6

29

ESPN

4

169

12

25

On3 Recruiting

3

20

61

247 Composite

4

137

4

23

 

Vitals

Hometown

Houston, Texas

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-4

Weight

225

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 7, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No clear favorites to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire