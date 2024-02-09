LSU offers 2025 4-star tight end from Houston

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Houston to extend an offer to one of the best tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class. Kelly has had a lot of talented tight ends over the years and he may have found another one.

Nick Townsend is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound, four-star tight end from Houston, Texas where he plays for Dekaney High School. The Dekaney Wildcats finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Oak Ridge in the 6A D2 state playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Townsend at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Townsend is a matchup nightmare for any defense that is unfortunate enough to line up against him.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 122 4 17 Rivals 4 169 6 29 ESPN 4 169 12 25 On3 Recruiting 3 – 20 61 247 Composite 4 137 4 23

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position LB Height 6-4 Weight 225 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 7, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No clear favorites to land him per On3

Twitter

#AGTG After a great talk with @Coach_Nagle I am happy to announce I’ve earned an offer from the Louisiana State University ! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/x8tKsvFyhe — Nicholas Townsend (@Nick_Townsend__) February 7, 2024

