LSU offers 2025 4-star tight end from Houston
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Houston to extend an offer to one of the best tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class. Kelly has had a lot of talented tight ends over the years and he may have found another one.
Nick Townsend is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound, four-star tight end from Houston, Texas where he plays for Dekaney High School. The Dekaney Wildcats finished the 2023 season 8-3 with a loss to Oak Ridge in the 6A D2 state playoffs.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Townsend at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Townsend is a matchup nightmare for any defense that is unfortunate enough to line up against him.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
122
4
17
Rivals
4
169
6
29
ESPN
4
169
12
25
On3 Recruiting
3
–
20
61
247 Composite
4
137
4
23
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-4
Weight
225
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 7, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Baylor
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No clear favorites to land him per On3
#AGTG After a great talk with @Coach_Nagle I am happy to announce I’ve earned an offer from the Louisiana State University ! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/x8tKsvFyhe
— Nicholas Townsend (@Nick_Townsend__) February 7, 2024