LSU offers 2025 4-star EDGE from Humble, Texas
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Humble, Texas, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the top 100 players in the 2025 recruiting class. LSU will have to fend off the Texas Longhorns to land the recruit though.
Chad Woodfork is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound, four-star edge rusher from Humble, Texas, where he plays for Summer Creek High School. The Summer Creek Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 14-2 with a loss to DeSoto in the 6A D2 state championship game.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Woodfork at this time but Texas is a 57% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Woodfork is a powerful player who makes bull-rushing quarterbacks look easy.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
65
7
12
Rivals
4
89
4
17
ESPN
4
40
5
5
On3 Recruiting
4
56
3
12
247 Composite
4
44
6
10
Vitals
Hometown
Humble, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-4
Weight
220
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 29, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Texas
Texas Tech
Houston
Baylor
Recruitment Projections
No crystal ball projections at this time
Texas is a 56% favorite to land him per On3
#AGTG After an amazing talk with @CoachBoDavisLSU, I am blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!! @CoachKRHarrison @dodie4nic @CoachJustice pic.twitter.com/KQQJTQwwOg
— Chad Woodfork (@chad_woodfork) January 29, 2024