LSU offers 2025 4-star EDGE from Humble, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Humble, Texas, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the top 100 players in the 2025 recruiting class. LSU will have to fend off the Texas Longhorns to land the recruit though.

Chad Woodfork is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound, four-star edge rusher from Humble, Texas, where he plays for Summer Creek High School. The Summer Creek Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 14-2 with a loss to DeSoto in the 6A D2 state championship game.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Woodfork at this time but Texas is a 57% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Woodfork is a powerful player who makes bull-rushing quarterbacks look easy.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

65

7

12

Rivals

4

89

4

17

ESPN

4

40

5

5

On3 Recruiting

4

56

3

12

247 Composite

4

44

6

10

 

Vitals

Hometown

Humble, Texas

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-4

Weight

220

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 29, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Texas

  • Texas Tech

  • Houston

  • Baylor

Recruitment Projections

  • No crystal ball projections at this time

  • Texas is a 56% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

