Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 4-star cornerback from Midwest City, Oklahoma

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Oklahoma to extend an offer to one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class. If Kelly wants him, he will have to fight fellow SEC school Oklahoma to get him.

Trystan Haynes is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound, four-star cornerback from Midwest City, Oklahoma, where he plays for Carl Albert High School. The Carl Albert Titans finished the 2023 season 14-0 with a win over Del City in the Class 5A state championship game.

Haynes has received Crystal Ball projections to Oklahoma and the Sooners are a 97% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Haynes is a big-time playmaker no matter what position he is lined up at.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

119

16

4

Rivals

4

192

21

4

ESPN

4

147

18

5

On3 Recruiting

4

144

17

4

247 Composite

4

135

18

5

 

Vitals

Hometown

Midwest City, Oklahoma

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-2

Weight

175

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 2, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Crystal Ball projection to Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma is a 97% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire