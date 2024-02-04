LSU offers 2025 4-star cornerback from Midwest City, Oklahoma

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Oklahoma to extend an offer to one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class. If Kelly wants him, he will have to fight fellow SEC school Oklahoma to get him.

Trystan Haynes is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound, four-star cornerback from Midwest City, Oklahoma, where he plays for Carl Albert High School. The Carl Albert Titans finished the 2023 season 14-0 with a win over Del City in the Class 5A state championship game.

Haynes has received Crystal Ball projections to Oklahoma and the Sooners are a 97% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Haynes is a big-time playmaker no matter what position he is lined up at.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 119 16 4 Rivals 4 192 21 4 ESPN 4 147 18 5 On3 Recruiting 4 144 17 4 247 Composite 4 135 18 5

Hometown Midwest City, Oklahoma Projected Position CB Height 6-2 Weight 175 Class 2025

Offered on February 2, 2024

LSU

Oklahoma

Georgia

Arkansas

Iowa State

Crystal Ball projection to Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a 97% favorite to land him per On3

