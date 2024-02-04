LSU offers 2025 4-star cornerback from Midwest City, Oklahoma
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Oklahoma to extend an offer to one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class. If Kelly wants him, he will have to fight fellow SEC school Oklahoma to get him.
Trystan Haynes is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound, four-star cornerback from Midwest City, Oklahoma, where he plays for Carl Albert High School. The Carl Albert Titans finished the 2023 season 14-0 with a win over Del City in the Class 5A state championship game.
Haynes has received Crystal Ball projections to Oklahoma and the Sooners are a 97% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Haynes is a big-time playmaker no matter what position he is lined up at.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
119
16
4
Rivals
4
192
21
4
ESPN
4
147
18
5
On3 Recruiting
4
144
17
4
247 Composite
4
135
18
5
Vitals
Hometown
Midwest City, Oklahoma
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-2
Weight
175
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 2, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
Crystal Ball projection to Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a 97% favorite to land him per On3
After a Great Call With @CoachBlakeBaker I’m blessed to announce that I’ve received an offer from The Louisiana State University @seancooper_C4 @Coach_Mike_D @SWiltfong247 @TomLoy247 @ParkerThune @Bdrumm_Rivals @CKennedy247 @JamesDJackson15 @adamgorney @Josh_Scoop pic.twitter.com/H8a3AIz4tr
— Trystan Haynes (@Haynes5Trystan) February 2, 2024