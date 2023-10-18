LSU offers 2025 4-star tackle from Laurel, Mississippi
LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip to Laurel, Mississippi, to check out one of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. Brian Kelly liked what he saw and extended an offer to him.
Tyler Miller is a 6-foot-7, 340-pound, four-star offensive tackle who plays for Laurel High School. The Laurel Golden Tornadoes are 3-5 this season, but they are 2-0 in region play.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Miller but Ole Miss is a 40% favorite to land him according to On3.
Film Analysis: Miller is a run-block extraordinaire. He can pave the way for any running back.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
43
11
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
52
6
4
247 Composite
4
193
19
8
Vitals
Hometown
Laurel, Mississippi
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-7
340
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on October 15, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Ole Miss
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Ole Miss is a 40% favorite to land him per On3
Very blessed to receive an offer from Lsu @coachclay_ @1_focused_coach @_donovantate #agtg🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CuOx18ssEh
— 𝓣𝔂𝓵𝓮𝓻 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻 ❤️🩹 (@five9tm) October 16, 2023