LSU offers 2025 4-star tackle from Laurel, Mississippi

LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip to Laurel, Mississippi, to check out one of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. Brian Kelly liked what he saw and extended an offer to him.

Tyler Miller is a 6-foot-7, 340-pound, four-star offensive tackle who plays for Laurel High School. The Laurel Golden Tornadoes are 3-5 this season, but they are 2-0 in region play.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Miller but Ole Miss is a 40% favorite to land him according to On3.

Film Analysis: Miller is a run-block extraordinaire. He can pave the way for any running back.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 43 11 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 52 6 4 247 Composite 4 193 19 8

Vitals

Hometown Laurel, Mississippi Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 340 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on October 15, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Ole Miss

Florida

Mississippi State

Alabama

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Ole Miss is a 40% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

