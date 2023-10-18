Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 4-star tackle from Laurel, Mississippi

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip to Laurel, Mississippi, to check out one of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. Brian Kelly liked what he saw and extended an offer to him.

Tyler Miller is a 6-foot-7, 340-pound, four-star offensive tackle who plays for Laurel High School. The Laurel Golden Tornadoes are 3-5 this season, but they are 2-0 in region play.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Miller but Ole Miss is a 40% favorite to land him according to On3.

Film Analysis: Miller is a run-block extraordinaire. He can pave the way for any running back.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

43

11

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

52

6

4

247 Composite

4

193

19

8

 

Vitals

Hometown

Laurel, Mississippi

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-7

Weight

340

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on October 15, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Ole Miss is a 40% favorite to land him per On3

