LSU offers 2025 4-star safety from North Carolina

Kyle Richardson
LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Wake Forest’s backyard to check out one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class. Brian Kelly is looking to further secure the secondary for the future.

Jadon Blair is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound, four-star safety from Winston Salem, North Carolina where he plays for Mount Tabor High School. The Mount Tabor Spartans finished the 2022 season 9-3 with a loss to East Forsyth in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Blair but Penn State is a 32% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Blair is a big guy that does a great job in man and zone coverages.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

23

7

Rivals

3

25

9

ESPN

3

262

21

5

On3 Recruiting

4

26

2

3

247 Composite

4

231

16

7

 

Vitals

Hometown

Winston Salem, North Carolina

Projected Position

S

Height

6-4

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on August 6, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Penn State is a 32% favorite per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire