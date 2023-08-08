LSU offers 2025 4-star safety from North Carolina
LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Wake Forest’s backyard to check out one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class. Brian Kelly is looking to further secure the secondary for the future.
Jadon Blair is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound, four-star safety from Winston Salem, North Carolina where he plays for Mount Tabor High School. The Mount Tabor Spartans finished the 2022 season 9-3 with a loss to East Forsyth in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Blair but Penn State is a 32% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Blair is a big guy that does a great job in man and zone coverages.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
23
7
Rivals
3
–
25
9
ESPN
3
262
21
5
On3 Recruiting
4
26
2
3
247 Composite
4
231
16
7
Vitals
Hometown
Winston Salem, North Carolina
Projected Position
S
Height
6-4
Weight
180
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on August 6, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Wake Forest
Maryland
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Penn State is a 32% favorite per On3
#AGTG After an amazing call with @CoachKerryCooks I am extremely blessed to have received another offer from LSU @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMHouse @SteepDiesel @tyler_calvaruso @247Sports @JeremyO_Johnson @On3sports @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @TiesuanBrown @TaborFootball pic.twitter.com/aCOVUqWbDr
— JaDon Blair (@Jadon_Blair2025) August 6, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]