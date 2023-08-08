LSU offers 2025 4-star safety from North Carolina

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Wake Forest’s backyard to check out one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class. Brian Kelly is looking to further secure the secondary for the future.

Jadon Blair is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound, four-star safety from Winston Salem, North Carolina where he plays for Mount Tabor High School. The Mount Tabor Spartans finished the 2022 season 9-3 with a loss to East Forsyth in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Blair but Penn State is a 32% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Blair is a big guy that does a great job in man and zone coverages.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 23 7 Rivals 3 – 25 9 ESPN 3 262 21 5 On3 Recruiting 4 26 2 3 247 Composite 4 231 16 7

Vitals

Hometown Winston Salem, North Carolina Projected Position S Height 6-4 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on August 6, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Penn State

Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

Maryland

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Penn State is a 32% favorite per On3

Twitter

