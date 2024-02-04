Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 4-star safety from Little Rock, Arkansas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip north to the Arkansas Razorbacks‘ backyard to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best safeties in the 2025 recruiting class.

Omarion Robinson is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star safety from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he plays for Parkview Magnet. The Parkview Patriots finished the 2023 season 15-0 with a big win over Shiloh Christian in the 5A state championship game.

There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Robinson but Arkansas is a 26% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Robinson is a playmaker not only at safety but also as a punt and kick returner.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

101

14

1

ESPN

4

168

14

2

On3 Recruiting

3

36

4

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Little Rock, Arkansas

Projected Position

S

Height

6-0

Weight

170

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 1, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Arkansas is a 26% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire