LSU offers 2025 4-star safety from Little Rock, Arkansas

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip north to the Arkansas Razorbacks‘ backyard to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best safeties in the 2025 recruiting class.

Omarion Robinson is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star safety from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he plays for Parkview Magnet. The Parkview Patriots finished the 2023 season 15-0 with a big win over Shiloh Christian in the 5A state championship game.

There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Robinson but Arkansas is a 26% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Robinson is a playmaker not only at safety but also as a punt and kick returner.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 101 14 1 ESPN 4 168 14 2 On3 Recruiting 3 – 36 4 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Little Rock, Arkansas Projected Position S Height 6-0 Weight 170 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 1, 2024

No visits yet

Offers

LSU

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

SMU

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Arkansas is a 26% favorite to land him per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire