LSU offers 2025 4-star safety from Little Rock, Arkansas
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip north to the Arkansas Razorbacks‘ backyard to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best safeties in the 2025 recruiting class.
Omarion Robinson is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star safety from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he plays for Parkview Magnet. The Parkview Patriots finished the 2023 season 15-0 with a big win over Shiloh Christian in the 5A state championship game.
There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Robinson but Arkansas is a 26% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Robinson is a playmaker not only at safety but also as a punt and kick returner.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
101
14
1
ESPN
4
168
14
2
On3 Recruiting
3
–
36
4
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Little Rock, Arkansas
Projected Position
S
Height
6-0
Weight
170
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 1, 2024
No visits yet
Offers
LSU
Arkansas
Ole Miss
SMU
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Arkansas is a 26% favorite to land him per On3
#AGTG Blessed to receive a(n) offer from Louisiana State University ! 💛@CoachJakeOlsen @ParkviewLr @illbill03 pic.twitter.com/aDlts7YqCf
— Omarion Robinson (@liilmanman2_) February 1, 2024