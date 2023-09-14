LSU offers 2025 3-star linebacker from Florida
Brian Kelly is working on recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. These kids are juniors this season and still have a lot of time before they make their decision. Kelly thinks he has found a talented linebacker in Florida.
Ty Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound, three-star linebacker from Loxahatchee, Florida, where he plays for Seminole Ridge High School. The Seminole Ridge Hawks are off to a hot start in 2023. They are 3-0 so far with three non-district wins.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Jackson at this time but the Tennessee Volunteers are a 67% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Jackson is a guy who is not scared to plug a gap and lay a lick to opposing running backs.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
46
71
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Loxahatchee, Florida
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-2
Weight
205
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on September 13, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Tennessee is a 67% favorite per On3
Blessed to receive an offer from LSU #GueaxTigers @MikeFerraraLSU @CoachBrianKelly @JonSantucci @larryblustein @coach_chief pic.twitter.com/ZPNnwLNgAM
— Ty Jackson (@Ty__Jackson) September 14, 2023