LSU offers 2025 3-star linebacker from Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly is working on recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. These kids are juniors this season and still have a lot of time before they make their decision. Kelly thinks he has found a talented linebacker in Florida.

Ty Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound, three-star linebacker from Loxahatchee, Florida, where he plays for Seminole Ridge High School. The Seminole Ridge Hawks are off to a hot start in 2023. They are 3-0 so far with three non-district wins.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Jackson at this time but the Tennessee Volunteers are a 67% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Jackson is a guy who is not scared to plug a gap and lay a lick to opposing running backs.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

46

71

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Loxahatchee, Florida

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-2

Weight

205

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on September 13, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Tennessee is a 67% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire