LSU offers 2025 3-star linebacker from Florida

Brian Kelly is working on recruiting for the 2025 recruiting class. These kids are juniors this season and still have a lot of time before they make their decision. Kelly thinks he has found a talented linebacker in Florida.

Ty Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound, three-star linebacker from Loxahatchee, Florida, where he plays for Seminole Ridge High School. The Seminole Ridge Hawks are off to a hot start in 2023. They are 3-0 so far with three non-district wins.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Jackson at this time but the Tennessee Volunteers are a 67% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Jackson is a guy who is not scared to plug a gap and lay a lick to opposing running backs.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 46 71 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Loxahatchee, Florida Projected Position LB Height 6-2 Weight 205 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on September 13, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Tennessee

Florida Atlantic

UCF

Florida

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Tennessee is a 67% favorite per On3

Twitter

