Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 3-star defensive lineman from Miami

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to the 305 to extend a scholarship offer to a talented defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. Kelly will have to fight off Billy Napier for him, though.

Wilnerson Telemaque is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Miami where he plays for Monsignor Pace High School. The Monsignor Pace Spartans finished the 2023 season 7-5 with a loss to Norland in the second round of the 2 M state playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Telemaque at this time but Florida is a 24% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Telemaque is a strong defensive lineman who demands double teams.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

84

120

Rivals

3

29

79

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Miami, Florida

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-6

Weight

235

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 7, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Florida

  • West Virginia

  • Pittsburgh

  • FIU

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Florida is a 24% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire