LSU offers 2025 3-star defensive lineman from Miami
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to the 305 to extend a scholarship offer to a talented defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. Kelly will have to fight off Billy Napier for him, though.
Wilnerson Telemaque is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Miami where he plays for Monsignor Pace High School. The Monsignor Pace Spartans finished the 2023 season 7-5 with a loss to Norland in the second round of the 2 M state playoffs.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Telemaque at this time but Florida is a 24% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Telemaque is a strong defensive lineman who demands double teams.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
84
120
Rivals
3
–
29
79
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Miami, Florida
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-6
Weight
235
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 7, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Florida
West Virginia
Pittsburgh
FIU
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Florida is a 24% favorite to land him per On3
After a great conversation with @coach_peoples blessed to receive a offer from @LSUfootball #AGTG #GoTigers @CoachPJCooney @Coach_Walker20 @ChadSimmons_ @Andrew_Ivins @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @JohnGarcia_Jr @LemmingReport pic.twitter.com/kkYKr4lNp0
— Wilnerson Telemaque (@__Iamwil) February 7, 2024