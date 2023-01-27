LSU offers 2024 three-star linebacker from Georgia
Devin Smith is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker from the class of 2024. He is from Brunswick, Georgia, where he plays for Brunswick High School. The Brunswick Pirates finished the 2022 season 10-1 with an overtime loss to Houston County in the first round of the GHSA 6A playoffs.
LSU’s 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country and it includes two linebackers so far. (Maurice Williams Jr. and Xavier Atkins) The Tigers are running thin depth-wise at linebacker, so Smith would be a great addition.
Film Analysis: Smith lines up as an outside linebacker in the Pirates 3-4 set and uses his speed off the edge to disrupt plays in the backfield.
FILM
Ratings
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
3
–
22
51
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
36
46
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Brunswick, Georgia
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-3
Weight
220
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 24, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
UCF
South Carolina
Georgia Tech
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projection at this time
UCF is a 31% favorite per On3
Blessed to receive A(n) ⭕️ffer To Further My Football & Academic Future At Louisiana State University. @LSUfootball @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMHouse @CoachGGrady @BWickPiratesDC @CoachSean_CAV @YBKGIPP @Rivals @RecruitGeorgia @MohrRecruiting @912Recruits 🐯🐯🐯#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/qxnQxxAnVg
— Devin Smith (@datboy_dd) January 24, 2023
