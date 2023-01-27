LSU offers 2024 three-star linebacker from Georgia

Kyle Richardson
Devin Smith is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker from the class of 2024. He is from Brunswick, Georgia, where he plays for Brunswick High School. The Brunswick Pirates finished the 2022 season 10-1 with an overtime loss to Houston County in the first round of the GHSA 6A playoffs.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country and it includes two linebackers so far. (Maurice Williams Jr. and Xavier Atkins) The Tigers are running thin depth-wise at linebacker, so Smith would be a great addition.

Film Analysis: Smith lines up as an outside linebacker in the Pirates 3-4 set and uses his speed off the edge to disrupt plays in the backfield.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

3

22

51

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

36

46

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Brunswick, Georgia

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-3

Weight

220

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 24, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • UCF

  • South Carolina

  • Georgia Tech

  • Auburn

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projection at this time

  • UCF is a 31% favorite per On3

Twitter

