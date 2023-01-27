LSU offers 2024 three-star linebacker from Georgia

Devin Smith is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker from the class of 2024. He is from Brunswick, Georgia, where he plays for Brunswick High School. The Brunswick Pirates finished the 2022 season 10-1 with an overtime loss to Houston County in the first round of the GHSA 6A playoffs.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country and it includes two linebackers so far. (Maurice Williams Jr. and Xavier Atkins) The Tigers are running thin depth-wise at linebacker, so Smith would be a great addition.

Film Analysis: Smith lines up as an outside linebacker in the Pirates 3-4 set and uses his speed off the edge to disrupt plays in the backfield.

FILM

Ratings

247 – – – – Rivals 3 – 22 51 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 36 46 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Brunswick, Georgia Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 220 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 24, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

UCF

South Carolina

Georgia Tech

Auburn

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projection at this time

UCF is a 31% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire