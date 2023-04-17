LSU offers 2024 Oregon offensive tackle commit

LSU’s coaching staff took a trip to the Pacific Northwest to check out one of the best offensive tackles in the 2024 recruiting class.

Fox Crader (definitely a top-10 name guy) is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound four-star offensive tackle from Vancouver, Washington, where he plays for Evergreen High School.

The Evergreen Plainsmen finished the 2022 season 6-3 and failed to make the playoffs.

Crader is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks and has been pledged to them since last November.

Film Analysis: Crader is a physical offensive tackle that loves to work up to the second level and pancake linebackers. He has great power and footwork which makes it easy to see why he is so highly ranked.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

151

13

5

Rivals

3

9

ESPN

4

290

27

5

On3 Recruiting

4

72

10

1

247 Composite

4

225

20

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Vancouver, Washington

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-6

Weight

245

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 15, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Currently committed to Oregon

Twitter

