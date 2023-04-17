LSU offers 2024 Oregon offensive tackle commit
LSU’s coaching staff took a trip to the Pacific Northwest to check out one of the best offensive tackles in the 2024 recruiting class.
Fox Crader (definitely a top-10 name guy) is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound four-star offensive tackle from Vancouver, Washington, where he plays for Evergreen High School.
The Evergreen Plainsmen finished the 2022 season 6-3 and failed to make the playoffs.
Crader is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks and has been pledged to them since last November.
Film Analysis: Crader is a physical offensive tackle that loves to work up to the second level and pancake linebackers. He has great power and footwork which makes it easy to see why he is so highly ranked.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
151
13
5
Rivals
3
–
–
9
ESPN
4
290
27
5
On3 Recruiting
4
72
10
1
247 Composite
4
225
20
4
Vitals
Hometown
Vancouver, Washington
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-6
Weight
245
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on April 15, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
Currently committed to Oregon
After an amazing visit and conversation with @coachbraddavis I am blessed to announce that I have received an Offer from Louisiana State University! @MikeDenbrock @LSUfootball @SwainChristian5 @B12PFootball @BrandonHuffman @CoachRich74 #GeauxTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/AFHpRM5xW1
— Fox CRADER (@caedmonfox) April 16, 2023
