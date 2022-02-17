LSU offers 2024 offensive lineman from Maryland

The ink is barely dry on 2022 recruits’ letters of intent, and LSU coach Brian Kelly is just now really turning his attention to the 2023 class. But in never hurts to be prepared for future cycles, and that was the logic behind getting in early for currently unrated offensive lineman Cam’Ron “Hulk” Warren.

Warren is a 6-foot-6-inch, 290-pound tackle from Baltimore. He plays at St. Frances Academy for the Panthers, who finished the season 8-1 last year with their only loss coming to St. Thomas Aquinas out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They defeated powerhouse IMG Academy in their final game.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 290 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 17, 2022

No visits yet

Offers

LSU

Florida

Georgia

Michigan

Tennessee

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball at this time

Film

Twitter

List

