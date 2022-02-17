LSU offers 2024 offensive lineman from Maryland

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

The ink is barely dry on 2022 recruits’ letters of intent, and LSU coach Brian Kelly is just now really turning his attention to the 2023 class. But in never hurts to be prepared for future cycles, and that was the logic behind getting in early for currently unrated offensive lineman Cam’Ron “Hulk” Warren.

Warren is a 6-foot-6-inch, 290-pound tackle from Baltimore. He plays at St. Frances Academy for the Panthers, who finished the season 8-1 last year with their only loss coming to St. Thomas Aquinas out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They defeated powerhouse IMG Academy in their final game.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Baltimore, Maryland

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-6

Weight

290

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 17, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offers

  • LSU

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Michigan

  • Tennessee

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball at this time

Film

Twitter

List

