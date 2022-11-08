LSU offers 2024 linebacker from Georgia
Jordan Thompson is a 2024, three-star, 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker from Hampton, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Panthers are 10-0 this season and 7-0 in region play.
The Panthers will start their playoff run with a home game next week against River Ridge high school. Last season, the Panthers lost to Buford 21-20 in the state championship game, this season they look to finish the job.
Film Analysis: Thompson has a very high football IQ that helps him be in the right place in almost every play. He is great at stopping the run and he is fast enough to defend anyone in one-on-one coverage.
FILM
Ratings
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
42
47
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Hampton, Georgia
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-0
Weight
205
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on November 5, 2022
Visited on November 5, 2022
Offer List
LSU
UCF
Kansas
Western Kentucky
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
UCF is a 38.1% favorite per On3
Blessed to Receive A(n) offer from Louisiana State University💜💛 #GeauxTigers @MikeFerraraLSU @BobbyBarham_LSU @CoachMHouse pic.twitter.com/OBhcU52k65
— Jordan Thompson (@JTThompson2024) November 5, 2022