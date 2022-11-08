LSU offers 2024 linebacker from Georgia

Jordan Thompson is a 2024, three-star, 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker from Hampton, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Panthers are 10-0 this season and 7-0 in region play.

The Panthers will start their playoff run with a home game next week against River Ridge high school. Last season, the Panthers lost to Buford 21-20 in the state championship game, this season they look to finish the job.

Film Analysis: Thompson has a very high football IQ that helps him be in the right place in almost every play. He is great at stopping the run and he is fast enough to defend anyone in one-on-one coverage.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

42

47

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Hampton, Georgia

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-0

Weight

205

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 5, 2022

  • Visited on November 5, 2022

Offer List

  • LSU

  • UCF

  • Kansas

  • Texas

  • Western Kentucky

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • UCF is a 38.1% favorite per On3

Twitter

