LSU offers 2024 linebacker from Georgia

Jordan Thompson is a 2024, three-star, 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker from Hampton, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Panthers are 10-0 this season and 7-0 in region play.

The Panthers will start their playoff run with a home game next week against River Ridge high school. Last season, the Panthers lost to Buford 21-20 in the state championship game, this season they look to finish the job.

Film Analysis: Thompson has a very high football IQ that helps him be in the right place in almost every play. He is great at stopping the run and he is fast enough to defend anyone in one-on-one coverage.

Ratings

247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 42 47 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Hampton, Georgia Projected Position LB Height 6-0 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on November 5, 2022

Visited on November 5, 2022

Offer List

LSU

UCF

Kansas

Texas

Western Kentucky

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

UCF is a 38.1% favorite per On3

Twitter

