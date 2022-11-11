LSU offers 2024 four-star offensive lineman

Jordan Seaton is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from Washington, D.C., where he plays for St. John’s College High School. The Cadets finished the 2022 regular season 6-4 and 2-2 in league play. They will travel to Our Lady of Good Counsel for a first-round playoff game this Friday. It will be a rematch of a game from two weeks ago that Our Lady of Good Counsel won 24-0.

Film Analysis: Seaton starts at left tackle for the Cadets and is a stone wall over there. He excels in pass protection where he protects his quarterback’s blind side and doesn’t allow many people to reach the quarterback.

Ratings

247

4

105

7

1

Rivals

4

19

1

1

ESPN

4

182

8

2

On3 Recruiting

4

18

1

2

247 Composite

4

49

2

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Washington, DC

Projected Position

OL

Height

6-6

Weight

295

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 9, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No clear favorite per On3

