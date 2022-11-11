LSU offers 2024 four-star offensive lineman

Jordan Seaton is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from Washington, D.C., where he plays for St. John’s College High School. The Cadets finished the 2022 regular season 6-4 and 2-2 in league play. They will travel to Our Lady of Good Counsel for a first-round playoff game this Friday. It will be a rematch of a game from two weeks ago that Our Lady of Good Counsel won 24-0.

Film Analysis: Seaton starts at left tackle for the Cadets and is a stone wall over there. He excels in pass protection where he protects his quarterback’s blind side and doesn’t allow many people to reach the quarterback.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 105 7 1 Rivals 4 19 1 1 ESPN 4 182 8 2 On3 Recruiting 4 18 1 2 247 Composite 4 49 2 2

Vitals

Hometown Washington, DC Projected Position OL Height 6-6 Weight 295 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on November 9, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No clear favorite per On3

Twitter

Blessed to receive an offer from The Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/DkvyRCoVR9 — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) November 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire