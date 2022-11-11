LSU offers 2024 four-star offensive lineman
Jordan Seaton is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from Washington, D.C., where he plays for St. John’s College High School. The Cadets finished the 2022 regular season 6-4 and 2-2 in league play. They will travel to Our Lady of Good Counsel for a first-round playoff game this Friday. It will be a rematch of a game from two weeks ago that Our Lady of Good Counsel won 24-0.
Film Analysis: Seaton starts at left tackle for the Cadets and is a stone wall over there. He excels in pass protection where he protects his quarterback’s blind side and doesn’t allow many people to reach the quarterback.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
105
7
1
Rivals
4
19
1
1
ESPN
4
182
8
2
On3 Recruiting
4
18
1
2
247 Composite
4
49
2
2
Vitals
Hometown
Washington, DC
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-6
Weight
295
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on November 9, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No clear favorite per On3
Blessed to receive an offer from The Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/DkvyRCoVR9
— Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) November 10, 2022