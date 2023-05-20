LSU offers 2024 EDGE from Katy, Texas
LSU’s coaching staff is checking in on one of the top edge rushers in the 2024 class. This one is from the Lone Star State.
Loghan Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, four-star prospect from Katy, Texas, where he plays for Paetow High School. The Paetow Panthers finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the 6A playoffs.
247Sports and On3 have differing opinions when it comes to where Thomas is favored to go. According to 247Sports, he is Crystal Balled to Notre Dame, but according to On3, Texas Tech is the favorite.
Film Analysis: Thomas does a great job stringing plays out and containing his side of the field.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
193
13
35
Rivals
4
162
9
30
ESPN
3
–
38
68
On3 Recruiting
4
101
9
23
247 Composite
4
173
15
32
Vitals
Hometown
Katy, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-3
210
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on May 4, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
Crystal Balled to Notre Dame
Texas Tech is a 34% favorite per On3
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University. @WGeigley @coachdhicks @PaetowFootball @recruitpaetowfb @LSUCoachJancek pic.twitter.com/gLeDhVqLkN
— Loghan Thomas (@LoghanThomas1) May 4, 2023
