LSU offers 2024 EDGE from Katy, Texas

Kyle Richardson
LSU’s coaching staff is checking in on one of the top edge rushers in the 2024 class. This one is from the Lone Star State.

Loghan Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, four-star prospect from Katy, Texas, where he plays for Paetow High School. The Paetow Panthers finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the 6A playoffs.

247Sports and On3 have differing opinions when it comes to where Thomas is favored to go. According to 247Sports, he is Crystal Balled to Notre Dame, but according to On3, Texas Tech is the favorite.

Film Analysis: Thomas does a great job stringing plays out and containing his side of the field.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

193

13

35

Rivals

4

162

9

30

ESPN

3

38

68

On3 Recruiting

4

101

9

23

247 Composite

4

173

15

32

 

Vitals

Hometown

Katy, Texas

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-3

Weight

210

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 4, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Crystal Balled to Notre Dame

  • Texas Tech is a 34% favorite per On3

