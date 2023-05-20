LSU offers 2024 EDGE from Katy, Texas

LSU’s coaching staff is checking in on one of the top edge rushers in the 2024 class. This one is from the Lone Star State.

Loghan Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, four-star prospect from Katy, Texas, where he plays for Paetow High School. The Paetow Panthers finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the 6A playoffs.

247Sports and On3 have differing opinions when it comes to where Thomas is favored to go. According to 247Sports, he is Crystal Balled to Notre Dame, but according to On3, Texas Tech is the favorite.

Film Analysis: Thomas does a great job stringing plays out and containing his side of the field.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 193 13 35 Rivals 4 162 9 30 ESPN 3 – 38 68 On3 Recruiting 4 101 9 23 247 Composite 4 173 15 32

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position EDGE Height 6-3 Weight 210 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on May 4, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

Crystal Balled to Notre Dame

Texas Tech is a 34% favorite per On3

Twitter

