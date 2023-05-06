LSU offers 2024 defensive lineman from Atlanta
LSU’s coaching staff is searching for the next great defensive lineman to play in the bayou, and they may have found him in Atlanta.
Quintavius Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound, three-star defensive lineman who plays for Mays High School. The Mays Raiders finished the 2022 season 8-5 with an overtime loss to Dutchtown in the GHSA 5A Quarterfinals.
Georgia is currently a 13% favorite to land Johnson per On3. Brian Kelly will have to go to war with Kirby Smart if he wants Johnson.
Film Analysis: Johnson lines up at defensive end in the Raiders 3-4 defensive scheme. He uses his long wingspan to create separation from offensive linemen and get into the backfield.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
49
72
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Atlanta, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-5
255
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on May 2, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia is a 13% favorite per On3
#AGTG i’m very excited and humble to receive an offer from Louisiana State University 💜💛 @LSUCoachJancek @coachtslaton12 @BenjaminEMays1 @RecruitGeorgia #GeauxTigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/KihSXlzDNs
— Quintavius Johnson jr. ᴴⁱᵐ (@Qjohnson3xl) May 2, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]