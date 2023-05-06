LSU offers 2024 defensive lineman from Atlanta

LSU’s coaching staff is searching for the next great defensive lineman to play in the bayou, and they may have found him in Atlanta.

Quintavius Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound, three-star defensive lineman who plays for Mays High School. The Mays Raiders finished the 2022 season 8-5 with an overtime loss to Dutchtown in the GHSA 5A Quarterfinals.

Georgia is currently a 13% favorite to land Johnson per On3. Brian Kelly will have to go to war with Kirby Smart if he wants Johnson.

Film Analysis: Johnson lines up at defensive end in the Raiders 3-4 defensive scheme. He uses his long wingspan to create separation from offensive linemen and get into the backfield.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 49 72 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Atlanta, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-5 Weight 255 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on May 2, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia

Tennessee

South Carolina

Ole Miss

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Georgia is a 13% favorite per On3

