LSU offers 2024 defensive lineman from Atlanta

LSU’s coaching staff is searching for the next great defensive lineman to play in the bayou, and they may have found him in Atlanta.

Quintavius Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound, three-star defensive lineman who plays for Mays High School. The Mays Raiders finished the 2022 season 8-5 with an overtime loss to Dutchtown in the GHSA 5A Quarterfinals.

Georgia is currently a 13% favorite to land Johnson per On3. Brian Kelly will have to go to war with Kirby Smart if he wants Johnson.

Film Analysis: Johnson lines up at defensive end in the Raiders 3-4 defensive scheme. He uses his long wingspan to create separation from offensive linemen and get into the backfield.

