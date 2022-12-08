LSU offers 2024 defensive lineman from Maryland
Darrion Smith is a 2024 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman prospect from Baltimore where he plays for St. Frances Academy.
The St. Frances Academy Panthers went 9-1 this season with a loaded schedule. Their only loss came in the last game of the season against IMG Academy. Kelly has built a pipeline to Maryland as 2023 commit Dashawn Womack is a star player there.
The Tigers currently have eight commits for the 2024 class and the class is ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Kelly and the Tigers are currently preparing for the Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2nd.
Vitals
Hometown
Baltimore, Maryland
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-2
Weight
260
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on December 7, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Maryland
Pittsburgh
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No favorite per On3
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University #geauxtigers🐯 @coachjcain @CoachMessay @CoachJdubSFA @_CoachT8nk pic.twitter.com/yvhNxZKWqz
— Darrion smith (@Darrion_Smith12) December 7, 2022