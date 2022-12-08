LSU offers 2024 defensive lineman from Maryland

Kyle Richardson
Darrion Smith is a 2024 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman prospect from Baltimore where he plays for St. Frances Academy.

The St. Frances Academy Panthers went 9-1 this season with a loaded schedule. Their only loss came in the last game of the season against IMG Academy. Kelly has built a pipeline to Maryland as 2023 commit Dashawn Womack is a star player there.

The Tigers currently have eight commits for the 2024 class and the class is ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Kelly and the Tigers are currently preparing for the Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2nd.

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Baltimore, Maryland

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-2

Weight

260

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 7, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No favorite per On3

Twitter

