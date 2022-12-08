LSU offers 2024 defensive lineman from Maryland

Darrion Smith is a 2024 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman prospect from Baltimore where he plays for St. Frances Academy.

The St. Frances Academy Panthers went 9-1 this season with a loaded schedule. Their only loss came in the last game of the season against IMG Academy. Kelly has built a pipeline to Maryland as 2023 commit Dashawn Womack is a star player there.

The Tigers currently have eight commits for the 2024 class and the class is ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Kelly and the Tigers are currently preparing for the Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2nd.

Ratings

247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position DL Height 6-2 Weight 260 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on December 7, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Maryland

Penn State

Pittsburgh

USC

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No favorite per On3

Twitter

