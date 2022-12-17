LSU offers 2024 Atlanta OL who is considered a Pittsburgh lean

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Marcus Mascoll is a 2024 6-foot-3, 297-pound offensive lineman from Atlanta where he plays for South Gwinnett High School. The Comets finished the 2022 football season 4-6 and failed to make the GHSA playoffs. There currently is no Crystal Ball projection for Mascoll, but Pittsburgh is the favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Mascoll plays left tackle for the Comets and he is a physical guy. He doesn’t have the quickest footwork, but if he gets his hands on you, it is over for you. He does a great job blocking down in the run game and pulling when he is asked to.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Atlanta, Georgia

Projected Position

OL

Height

6-5

Weight

297

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 14, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Pittsburgh

  • Akron

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Pittsburgh is a 100% favorite per On3

Twitter

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories