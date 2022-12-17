LSU offers 2024 Atlanta OL who is considered a Pittsburgh lean

Marcus Mascoll is a 2024 6-foot-3, 297-pound offensive lineman from Atlanta where he plays for South Gwinnett High School. The Comets finished the 2022 football season 4-6 and failed to make the GHSA playoffs. There currently is no Crystal Ball projection for Mascoll, but Pittsburgh is the favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Mascoll plays left tackle for the Comets and he is a physical guy. He doesn’t have the quickest footwork, but if he gets his hands on you, it is over for you. He does a great job blocking down in the run game and pulling when he is asked to.

FILM

Ratings

Vitals

Hometown Atlanta, Georgia Projected Position OL Height 6-5 Weight 297 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on December 14, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Pittsburgh

Akron

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Pittsburgh is a 100% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire