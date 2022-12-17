LSU offers 2024 Atlanta OL who is considered a Pittsburgh lean
Marcus Mascoll is a 2024 6-foot-3, 297-pound offensive lineman from Atlanta where he plays for South Gwinnett High School. The Comets finished the 2022 football season 4-6 and failed to make the GHSA playoffs. There currently is no Crystal Ball projection for Mascoll, but Pittsburgh is the favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Mascoll plays left tackle for the Comets and he is a physical guy. He doesn’t have the quickest footwork, but if he gets his hands on you, it is over for you. He does a great job blocking down in the run game and pulling when he is asked to.
FILM
Ratings
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Atlanta, Georgia
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-5
Weight
297
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on December 14, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Pittsburgh
Akron
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Pittsburgh is a 100% favorite per On3