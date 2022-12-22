LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman from Texas
Casey Poe is a 2024 four-star, 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman from Lindale, Texas, where he plays for Lindale High School. The Eagles finished last season 8-5 with a loss to Kilgore in the third round of The UIL 4A D1 playoffs.
Poe is currently crystal balled to Oklahoma, and the Sooners are a 45% favorite to land him according to On3.
Film Analysis: Poe starts at left tackle for the Eagles. He is a powerful guy with great footwork and hands. He does a good job on run plays and in pass protection. He might slide down to guard at the college level, but he is still a great prospect.
FILM
Ratings
247
3
–
23
60
Rivals
3
–
9
44
ESPN
4
208
10
35
On3 Recruiting
4
32
2
7
247 Composite
4
206
12
33
Vitals
Hometown
Lindale, Texas
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-5
Weight
280
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on December 21, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Oklahoma
Texas Tech
SMU
Recruiting Projection
Crystal Balled to Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a 45% favorite per On3
After a great conversation with @coachbraddavis and @CarlSt_Cyr, I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from Louisiana State University! @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @Lindale_FB @ParkerThune @justinwells2424 @LSUfootball @lsureveille #LSU #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/9Nd2SHxMsZ
— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) December 21, 2022