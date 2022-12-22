LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman from Texas

Casey Poe is a 2024 four-star, 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman from Lindale, Texas, where he plays for Lindale High School. The Eagles finished last season 8-5 with a loss to Kilgore in the third round of The UIL 4A D1 playoffs.

Poe is currently crystal balled to Oklahoma, and the Sooners are a 45% favorite to land him according to On3.

Film Analysis: Poe starts at left tackle for the Eagles. He is a powerful guy with great footwork and hands. He does a good job on run plays and in pass protection. He might slide down to guard at the college level, but he is still a great prospect.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 23 60 Rivals 3 – 9 44 ESPN 4 208 10 35 On3 Recruiting 4 32 2 7 247 Composite 4 206 12 33

Vitals

Hometown Lindale, Texas Projected Position OL Height 6-5 Weight 280 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on December 21, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Oklahoma

Texas Tech

Alabama

SMU

Recruiting Projection

Crystal Balled to Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a 45% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire