LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman from Texas

Casey Poe is a 2024 four-star, 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman from Lindale, Texas, where he plays for Lindale High School. The Eagles finished last season 8-5 with a loss to Kilgore in the third round of The UIL 4A D1 playoffs.

Poe is currently crystal balled to Oklahoma, and the Sooners are a 45% favorite to land him according to On3.

Film Analysis: Poe starts at left tackle for the Eagles. He is a powerful guy with great footwork and hands. He does a good job on run plays and in pass protection. He might slide down to guard at the college level, but he is still a great prospect.

Vitals

Hometown

Lindale, Texas

Projected Position

OL

Height

6-5

Weight

280

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 21, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • Crystal Balled to Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma is a 45% favorite per On3

