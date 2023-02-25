LSU offers 2024 4-star Mississippi linebacker

LSU is venturing deep into SEC territory to try to steal a talented linebacker from Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Jamonta Waller is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from the class of 2024. He is from Picayune, Mississippi, where he plays for Picayune Memorial High School.

The Picayune Maroon Waves finished the 2022 season 15-0 with a victory over West Point in the Mississippi 5A state championship game.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are the current favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Waller does a phenomenal job of using his hands to shed blocks when he is rushing the quarterback on passing downs. He can be used as an outside linebacker or defensive end.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 199 12 5 Rivals 4 184 10 5 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 63 16 247 Composite 4 209 15 6

Vitals

Hometown Picayune, Mississippi Projected Position LB Height 6-2 Weight 230 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on February 16, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Alabama

South Carolina

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball Projections at this time

Ole Miss is a 42% favorite per On3

Twitter

#AGTG 🙏🏽 Absolutely blessed to receive an offer from @LSUfootball after a great talk with @MikeFerraraLSU and @CoachMHouse. Big thanks to my team @LawrencHopkins and @CoachMcCannERT for always believing in me. pic.twitter.com/OExZvk27aJ — JamontaWALLER (@JamontaWaller) February 16, 2023

