LSU offers 2024 4-star Mississippi linebacker
LSU is venturing deep into SEC territory to try to steal a talented linebacker from Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Jamonta Waller is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from the class of 2024. He is from Picayune, Mississippi, where he plays for Picayune Memorial High School.
The Picayune Maroon Waves finished the 2022 season 15-0 with a victory over West Point in the Mississippi 5A state championship game.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are the current favorites to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Waller does a phenomenal job of using his hands to shed blocks when he is rushing the quarterback on passing downs. He can be used as an outside linebacker or defensive end.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
199
12
5
Rivals
4
184
10
5
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
63
16
247 Composite
4
209
15
6
Vitals
Hometown
Picayune, Mississippi
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-2
Weight
230
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on February 16, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
South Carolina
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball Projections at this time
Ole Miss is a 42% favorite per On3
#AGTG 🙏🏽 Absolutely blessed to receive an offer from @LSUfootball after a great talk with @MikeFerraraLSU and @CoachMHouse. Big thanks to my team @LawrencHopkins and @CoachMcCannERT for always believing in me. pic.twitter.com/OExZvk27aJ
— JamontaWALLER (@JamontaWaller) February 16, 2023
