LSU offers 2024 4-star Mississippi linebacker

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU is venturing deep into SEC territory to try to steal a talented linebacker from Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Jamonta Waller is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from the class of 2024. He is from Picayune, Mississippi, where he plays for Picayune Memorial High School.

The Picayune Maroon Waves finished the 2022 season 15-0 with a victory over West Point in the Mississippi 5A state championship game.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are the current favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Waller does a phenomenal job of using his hands to shed blocks when he is rushing the quarterback on passing downs. He can be used as an outside linebacker or defensive end.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

199

12

5

Rivals

4

184

10

5

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

63

16

247 Composite

4

209

15

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Picayune, Mississippi

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-2

Weight

230

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 16, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Ole Miss

  • Mississippi State

  • Alabama

  • South Carolina

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball Projections at this time

  • Ole Miss is a 42% favorite per On3

Twitter

