LSU offers 2024 4-star wide receiver from Lovejoy in Texas
The LSU Tigers are attempting to go back to the deep well of talent at Lovejoy High School in search of another talented wide receiver.
Brian Kelly signed four-star receiver Kyle Parker from Lovejoy as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Now he is heading back to Lucas, Texas, in search of one of his talented teammates.
Parker Livingstone is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver from the class of 2024 who also plays for Lovejoy.
Film Analysis: Livingstone is a star for Lovejoy and has the speed to burn for days. He was clocked at 22 MPH in the first clip of his highlight film.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
54
60
Rivals
4
129
17
12
ESPN
4
179
22
29
On3 Recruiting
3
–
106
131
247 Composite
4
289
43
47
Vitals
Hometown
Lucas, Texas
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-4
Weight
190
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on February 16, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
Has been Crystal Ball projected to Arkansas by 247Sports
Texas is a 93% favorite per On3
WOW!!! After a great conversation with @Coach_Hankton I’m blessed to have received an offer from Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers @CoachBrianKelly @FrankWilson28 @MikeFerraraLSU @ChrisRossLOJO @coach_jackson49 @Coach_Lavender @CoachKPark @SkysTheLimitWR pic.twitter.com/j8UX9zKf71
— Parker Livingstone (@ParkerL06) February 16, 2023
