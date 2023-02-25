LSU offers 2024 4-star wide receiver from Lovejoy in Texas

Kyle Richardson
The LSU Tigers are attempting to go back to the deep well of talent at Lovejoy High School in search of another talented wide receiver.

Brian Kelly signed four-star receiver Kyle Parker from Lovejoy as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Now he is heading back to Lucas, Texas, in search of one of his talented teammates.

Parker Livingstone is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver from the class of 2024 who also plays for Lovejoy.

Film Analysis: Livingstone is a star for Lovejoy and has the speed to burn for days. He was clocked at 22 MPH in the first clip of his highlight film.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

54

60

Rivals

4

129

17

12

ESPN

4

179

22

29

On3 Recruiting

3

106

131

247 Composite

4

289

43

47

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lucas, Texas

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-4

Weight

190

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 16, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • Has been Crystal Ball projected to Arkansas by 247Sports

  • Texas is a 93% favorite per On3

Twitter

