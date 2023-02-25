LSU offers 2024 4-star wide receiver from Lovejoy in Texas

The LSU Tigers are attempting to go back to the deep well of talent at Lovejoy High School in search of another talented wide receiver.

Brian Kelly signed four-star receiver Kyle Parker from Lovejoy as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Now he is heading back to Lucas, Texas, in search of one of his talented teammates.

Parker Livingstone is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver from the class of 2024 who also plays for Lovejoy.

Film Analysis: Livingstone is a star for Lovejoy and has the speed to burn for days. He was clocked at 22 MPH in the first clip of his highlight film.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 54 60 Rivals 4 129 17 12 ESPN 4 179 22 29 On3 Recruiting 3 – 106 131 247 Composite 4 289 43 47

Vitals

Hometown Lucas, Texas Projected Position WR Height 6-4 Weight 190 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on February 16, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Arkansas

Texas

Wisconsin

Oklahoma State

Recruiting Projection

Has been Crystal Ball projected to Arkansas by 247Sports

Texas is a 93% favorite per On3

Twitter

