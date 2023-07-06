LSU offers 2024 4-star defensive lineman who Georgia covets

LSU’s recruiting staff has found a talented defensive lineman in Texas that is projected to go to Georgia. Brian Kelly is going to try to change his mind before signing day.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Conroe, Texas, where he plays for Oak Ridge High School. The Oak Ridge Trojans finished the 2022 season 10-3 with a loss to Folsom in the third round of the CIF Division I playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jonah-Ajonye currently has three Crystal Ball projections to Georgia and one to Oklahoma. The Bulldogs are a 96% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Jonah-Ajonye stars at defensive end for the Trojans and does a great job using his hands to create separation from offensive tackles.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 65 11 12 Rivals 4 80 6 14 ESPN 4 21 2 6 On3 Recruiting 4 38 6 9 247 Composite 4 37 6 10

Vitals

Hometown Conroe, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 275 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on June 5, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

Advertisement

Recruitment Projections

Three Crystal Ball projections to Georgia and one to Oklahoma

Georgia is a 96% favorite per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire