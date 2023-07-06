LSU offers 2024 4-star defensive lineman who Georgia covets
LSU’s recruiting staff has found a talented defensive lineman in Texas that is projected to go to Georgia. Brian Kelly is going to try to change his mind before signing day.
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Conroe, Texas, where he plays for Oak Ridge High School. The Oak Ridge Trojans finished the 2022 season 10-3 with a loss to Folsom in the third round of the CIF Division I playoffs.
Jonah-Ajonye currently has three Crystal Ball projections to Georgia and one to Oklahoma. The Bulldogs are a 96% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Jonah-Ajonye stars at defensive end for the Trojans and does a great job using his hands to create separation from offensive tackles.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
65
11
12
Rivals
4
80
6
14
ESPN
4
21
2
6
On3 Recruiting
4
38
6
9
247 Composite
4
37
6
10
Vitals
Hometown
Conroe, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
275
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on June 5, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
Three Crystal Ball projections to Georgia and one to Oklahoma
Georgia is a 96% favorite per On3
I am Blessed and honored to receive an Offer for Louisiana State University @CoachLindsey @oakridgefb @LSUfootball #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/t09fYJZRSE
— Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) June 6, 2023
