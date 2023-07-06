LSU offers 2024 4-star defensive lineman who Georgia covets

Kyle Richardson
LSU’s recruiting staff has found a talented defensive lineman in Texas that is projected to go to Georgia. Brian Kelly is going to try to change his mind before signing day.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Conroe, Texas, where he plays for Oak Ridge High School. The Oak Ridge Trojans finished the 2022 season 10-3 with a loss to Folsom in the third round of the CIF Division I playoffs.

Jonah-Ajonye currently has three Crystal Ball projections to Georgia and one to Oklahoma. The Bulldogs are a 96% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Jonah-Ajonye stars at defensive end for the Trojans and does a great job using his hands to create separation from offensive tackles.

FILM

 

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

65

11

12

Rivals

4

80

6

14

ESPN

4

21

2

6

On3 Recruiting

4

38

6

9

247 Composite

4

37

6

10

 

Vitals

Hometown

Conroe, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

275

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 5, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Three Crystal Ball projections to Georgia and one to Oklahoma

  • Georgia is a 96% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

