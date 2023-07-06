LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman, Alabama lean

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff has ventured into Nick Saban’s backyard in search of a talented offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. They found a four-star lineman in Brookwood, Alabama.

William Sanders is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound, four-star offensive lineman from Brookwood, Alabama, where he plays for Brookwood High School. The Brookwood Panthers finished the 2022 season 4-6 and failed to make the 6A state playoffs.

Sanders is currently crystal-balled to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are a 54% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Sanders plays at left guard for the Panthers and he is a wrecking ball. He is the guy that pulls on counter plays and he lays out any linebackers that get in his way.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

122

61

Rivals

3

17

26

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

23

17

247 Composite

3

845

58

34

 

Vitals

Hometown

Brookwood, Alabama

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-3

Weight

295

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 3, 2023

  • Visited June 2, 2023

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Crystal Ball projections to Alabama

  • Alabama is a 54% favorite per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

