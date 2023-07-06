LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman, Alabama lean

LSU’s recruiting staff has ventured into Nick Saban’s backyard in search of a talented offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. They found a four-star lineman in Brookwood, Alabama.

William Sanders is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound, four-star offensive lineman from Brookwood, Alabama, where he plays for Brookwood High School. The Brookwood Panthers finished the 2022 season 4-6 and failed to make the 6A state playoffs.

Sanders is currently crystal-balled to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are a 54% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Sanders plays at left guard for the Panthers and he is a wrecking ball. He is the guy that pulls on counter plays and he lays out any linebackers that get in his way.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 122 61 Rivals 3 – 17 26 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – 23 17 247 Composite 3 845 58 34

Vitals

Hometown Brookwood, Alabama Projected Position OT Height 6-3 Weight 295 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on June 3, 2023

Visited June 2, 2023

Offers List

LSU

Alabama

Vanderbilt

UCF

Missouri

Recruitment Projections

Crystal Ball projections to Alabama

Alabama is a 54% favorite per On3

Twitter

After a camp this past Friday I am thankful and blessed to receive an offer from @LSUfootball #GeauxTigers @coachswift64 pic.twitter.com/rDnG5WycQJ — william (@WillSanders70) June 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire