LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman, Alabama lean
LSU’s recruiting staff has ventured into Nick Saban’s backyard in search of a talented offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. They found a four-star lineman in Brookwood, Alabama.
William Sanders is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound, four-star offensive lineman from Brookwood, Alabama, where he plays for Brookwood High School. The Brookwood Panthers finished the 2022 season 4-6 and failed to make the 6A state playoffs.
Sanders is currently crystal-balled to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are a 54% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Sanders plays at left guard for the Panthers and he is a wrecking ball. He is the guy that pulls on counter plays and he lays out any linebackers that get in his way.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
122
61
Rivals
3
–
17
26
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
23
17
247 Composite
3
845
58
34
Vitals
Hometown
Brookwood, Alabama
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-3
295
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on June 3, 2023
Visited June 2, 2023
Offers List
LSU
Vanderbilt
UCF
Missouri
Recruitment Projections
Crystal Ball projections to Alabama
Alabama is a 54% favorite per On3
After a camp this past Friday I am thankful and blessed to receive an offer from @LSUfootball #GeauxTigers @coachswift64 pic.twitter.com/rDnG5WycQJ
— william (@WillSanders70) June 3, 2023
