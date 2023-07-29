LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman from Georgia

This weekend is a huge weekend for LSU football recruiting.

The Bayou Splash is going on in Baton Rouge, and most of Brian Kelly’s top prospects are in attendance. One of the first guys to receive a scholarship offer at the event was Elyjah Thurmon.

Thurmon is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound, four-star offensive lineman from Hinesville, Georgia, where he plays for Bradwell Institute. The Bradwell Institute Tigers finished last season 1-9 and failed to make the 5A playoffs in Georgia.

Thurmon does not have any Crystal Ball projections at this time but Florida is a 42% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Thurmon plays left tackle for the Tigers but he is projected to be moved inside at the collegiate level.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

62

89

Rivals

ESPN

3

28

65

On3 Recruiting

4

253

15

29

247 Composite

4

407

25

47

 

Vitals

Hometown

Hinesville, Georgia

Projected Position

OL

Height

6-3

Weight

265

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 28, 2023

  • Currently visiting for the Bayou Splash

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Florida is a 42% favorite per On3

Twitter

