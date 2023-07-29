LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman from Georgia
This weekend is a huge weekend for LSU football recruiting.
The Bayou Splash is going on in Baton Rouge, and most of Brian Kelly’s top prospects are in attendance. One of the first guys to receive a scholarship offer at the event was Elyjah Thurmon.
Thurmon is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound, four-star offensive lineman from Hinesville, Georgia, where he plays for Bradwell Institute. The Bradwell Institute Tigers finished last season 1-9 and failed to make the 5A playoffs in Georgia.
Thurmon does not have any Crystal Ball projections at this time but Florida is a 42% favorite per On3.
Film Analysis: Thurmon plays left tackle for the Tigers but he is projected to be moved inside at the collegiate level.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
62
89
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
3
–
28
65
On3 Recruiting
4
253
15
29
247 Composite
4
407
25
47
Vitals
Hometown
Hinesville, Georgia
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-3
Weight
265
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on July 28, 2023
Currently visiting for the Bayou Splash
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Florida is a 42% favorite per On3
#AGTG Great Day @LSUfootball for the Bayou Splash event! Blessed to receive my 22nd ⭕️ffer from @coachbraddavis! Geaux Tigers @CoachBrianKelly @CarlSt_Cyr @WillRedmond_LSU @GTRfootball @Rivals @247Sports @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @shonb82 @BIAthletic @Bradwell_FB pic.twitter.com/tNcu2hkLXb
— Elyjah Thurmon (@BigThurm58) July 28, 2023
