LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman from Georgia

This weekend is a huge weekend for LSU football recruiting.

The Bayou Splash is going on in Baton Rouge, and most of Brian Kelly’s top prospects are in attendance. One of the first guys to receive a scholarship offer at the event was Elyjah Thurmon.

Thurmon is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound, four-star offensive lineman from Hinesville, Georgia, where he plays for Bradwell Institute. The Bradwell Institute Tigers finished last season 1-9 and failed to make the 5A playoffs in Georgia.

Thurmon does not have any Crystal Ball projections at this time but Florida is a 42% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Thurmon plays left tackle for the Tigers but he is projected to be moved inside at the collegiate level.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 62 89 Rivals – – – – ESPN 3 – 28 65 On3 Recruiting 4 253 15 29 247 Composite 4 407 25 47

Vitals

Hometown Hinesville, Georgia Projected Position OL Height 6-3 Weight 265 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on July 28, 2023

Currently visiting for the Bayou Splash

Offers List

LSU

Florida

UCF

Wake Forest

Clemson

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Florida is a 42% favorite per On3

