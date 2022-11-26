LSU offers 2023 defensive lineman, Ole Miss commit
Jamarious Brown is a 2023, four-star, 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Moss Point, Mississippi, where he plays for Moss Point High School.
The Moss Point Tigers had a rough season this year finishing 3-8 after losing in the second round of the playoffs to Quitman. Brown is currently committed to playing for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at the next level as the early signing period is only a month away.
Film Analysis: Brown is profiled as a defensive lineman, but he has the talent to play on either side of the ball. He plays at a tight end on the offensive side of the ball and he can make some plays.
FILM
Ratings
247
3
–
118
21
Rivals
4
143
12
4
ESPN
4
–
49
6
On3 Recruiting
4
110
12
2
247 Composite
4
241
28
5
Vitals
Hometown
Moss Point, Mississippi
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
Weight
270
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on November 24, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
Crystal Balled to Ole Miss
Currently committed to Ole Miss
After speaking with @FrankWilson28 I am blessed to receive my 20th D1 offer from @LSUfootball #atg #MpVsEverybody @CoachBrianKelly @91Geno22USM @CoachJulius31 @CoachRMatthews4 @bam_coach46 @CoachChaseJones @CoachJTart @CoachDMoody pic.twitter.com/dT9riHCumK
— Jamarious Brown (J.B) (@OfficialJB16) November 24, 2022