LSU offers 2023 defensive lineman, Ole Miss commit

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Jamarious Brown is a 2023, four-star, 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Moss Point, Mississippi, where he plays for Moss Point High School.

The Moss Point Tigers had a rough season this year finishing 3-8 after losing in the second round of the playoffs to Quitman. Brown is currently committed to playing for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at the next level as the early signing period is only a month away.

Film Analysis: Brown is profiled as a defensive lineman, but he has the talent to play on either side of the ball. He plays at a tight end on the offensive side of the ball and he can make some plays.

FILM

Ratings

247

3

118

21

Rivals

4

143

12

4

ESPN

4

49

6

On3 Recruiting

4

110

12

2

247 Composite

4

241

28

5

 

Vitals

Hometown

Moss Point, Mississippi

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

270

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 24, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • Crystal Balled to Ole Miss

  • Currently committed to Ole Miss

