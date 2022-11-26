LSU offers 2023 defensive lineman, Ole Miss commit

Jamarious Brown is a 2023, four-star, 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Moss Point, Mississippi, where he plays for Moss Point High School.

The Moss Point Tigers had a rough season this year finishing 3-8 after losing in the second round of the playoffs to Quitman. Brown is currently committed to playing for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at the next level as the early signing period is only a month away.

Film Analysis: Brown is profiled as a defensive lineman, but he has the talent to play on either side of the ball. He plays at a tight end on the offensive side of the ball and he can make some plays.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 118 21 Rivals 4 143 12 4 ESPN 4 – 49 6 On3 Recruiting 4 110 12 2 247 Composite 4 241 28 5

Vitals

Hometown Moss Point, Mississippi Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 270 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on November 24, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Ole Miss

Auburn

Alabama

Texas

Recruiting Projection

Crystal Balled to Ole Miss

Currently committed to Ole Miss

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire