LSU offensive lineman Marlon Martinez commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football's transfer portal success along the offensive line continued Tuesday with Marlon Martinez announcing his commitment via social media. Martinez spent the previous four seasons at LSU where he appeared in 45 games and earned four starts.

He is originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School. As a prospect in the 2020 class, he was a three-star player, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His offer list featured Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio State, Louisville and Florida State, among others.

Mississippi State fired coach Zach Arnett last month and replaced him with former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on Nov. 26. Lebby hired Cody Kennedy on Dec. 1 as his offensive line coach.

Kennedy spent the previous three seasons coaching the position at Arkansas. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Southern Miss (2019-20) when the Golden Eagles offered Martinez.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Zac Selmon's first year as Mississippi State athletic director and why focus is branding

Martinez is the third offensive lineman out of the portal to commit to Mississippi State, joining Ethan Miner (North Texas) and Makylan Pounders (Memphis).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Marlon Martinez transferring from LSU to Mississippi State football