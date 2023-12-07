LSU offensive line named Joe Moore Award finalist

The LSU offensive line was recognized this week, earning a spot as a Joe Moore Award finalist.

The award is annually given to the best offensive line in college football. The Tigers last won it in 2019, one of several trophies LSU picked up on that national title run.

Joining LSU as finalists are Washington, Oregon and Georgia.

The award speaks to the work offensive line coach Brad Davis has done since joining the staff in 2021. He was the only on-field assistant retained after Brian Kelly took over and that decision has proven to be one of Kelly’s best.

According to PFF, LSU’s offensive line ranks seventh in run blocking grade and the Tigers are among the best in pass blocking efficiency too.

The line anchored a unit that led the country in yards per run and protected Jayden Daniels as he put up Heisman Trophy-caliber numbers.

The expectations will remain high next year with several key pieces slated to return, including star left tackle Will Campbell.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire