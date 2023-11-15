LSU’s offensive Line named Joe Moore Award semifinalist

The Joe Moore Award has named the 12 schools that have reached the semifinals for the award. LSU’s offensive line made the cut. The Tigers line joins Florida State, Georgia, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas and Washington as the final 12.

Emery Jones, Lance Heard, Will Campbell, Charles Turner, Garrett Dellinger, and more have made up a solid offensive line group that has helped lead LSU to a 7-3 record so far with two games left in the 2023 regular season.

The Tigers will take on Georgia State and Texas A&M. Two very winnable games for the Tigers before playing in a bowl game.

If the Tigers can win out, Brian Kelly will secure his second straight 10-win season. It’s not a national championship, but as I have stated before, winning 10 games a year when you play in the SEC is a feat in itself.

LSU will welcome Georgia State into Baton Rouge this weekend for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff.

The Best Offensive Line in the Country Our unit is a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award pic.twitter.com/4e2NANhaAN — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 14, 2023

