LSU offensive line early enrollee Joseph Cryer enters transfer portal

LSU has seen another young player enter the transfer portal, and this time, it’s a guy who signed on the dotted line just a few months ago.

Joseph Cryer, a 2024 offensive line signee who early enrolled in Baton Rouge in January, opted to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday following his first spring practice at LSU.

A native of Natchitoches, Louisiana, Cryer was a three-star prospect who ranked just inside the top 900 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite. Originally committed to Ole Miss, Cryer flipped his pledge to the Tigers last summer and stayed committed, inking with LSU during the early signing period.

LSU true freshman offensive lineman Jo Cryer has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Was part of the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class.https://t.co/xnvmLmGBH5 pic.twitter.com/KnGFKCLEh0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 23, 2024

Cryer was likely a long-term development project, and his departure doesn’t significantly hurt the depth of what should be one of the best offensive lines in the country in 2024.

