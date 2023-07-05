LSU Offensive Depth Chart 2.0: What changed in spring?

Earlier this year, we released our first depth chart projection for the 2023 LSU offense.

Since then, the spring game has come and gone along with another transfer portal window. This is the best grasp we’ve had on rosters throughout the sport all off-season.

LSU’s offense returns a lot but there will still some shuffling in the spring. And since our last update, the unit added a couple of transfers that probably will make an immediate impact this fall.

Let’s jump right in and see how LSU’s offense will line up this fall.

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing changes here.

Jayden Daniels won the job last August and hasn’t let go since. Brian Kelly affirmed after the bowl game that Daniels is QB1.

Daniels showed promise as a freshman at Arizona State in 2019 but followed it up with a couple of inconsistent years. His arrival at LSU saw him turn it around and become of the most efficient QBs in the SEC.

His Heisman odds are only increasing as the season grows closer and LSU hopes he can take another step in the passing game to pair with his elite rushing ability.

Nussmeier staying at LSU was one of the spring’s biggest stories.

The redshirt sophomore has a cannon for an arm and got better and better with each opportunity last year. Several SEC teams would have been interested in his talents had he hit the portal.

Instead, Nussmeier’s presence will ensure LSU has one of the most stable QB rooms in the country. The job firmly belongs to Daniels, but don’t count Nussmeier out.

Kelly’s used two QBs in the past and could be open to it again. Its still more likely that Nussmeier sits behind Daniels this year, sees action here and there, before taking over for good in 2024.

You won’t find many backup QBs as good and ready as what LSU has in Nussmeier.

RB1: Noah Cain and Logan Diggs

We have a shakeup here. In January, I put Armoni Goodwin at RB1.

I’m going with Noah Cain after he took most of the snaps in the spring due to the absence of several LSU backs. Cain got better as the season progressed last year.

He suffered a nasty injury in 2020 after a really good freshman campaign in 2019, but the former Penn State back looks to be close to the health he was in 2019.

LSU added Logan Diggs since our last projection. He surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards at Notre Dame last year, far more than any single back on LSU’s current roster has. That level of production should automatically put him in contention for a starting role.

The rest of the RB room

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

It gets messy here, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. LSU has a lot of options and any one of these guys could wind up starting at some point.

John Emery Jr. missed spring practice to focus on academics but he remains around the program and could return this fall. Goodwin and Josh Williams were both RB1 at points last year until injuries upended their seasons.

Emery and Goodwin are two versatile backs that can operate in any offense. They also bring a level of explosiveness that might not be found with Cain and Diggs.

Williams, a former walk-on, is a grinder who delivered big runs in big moments last year.

These three will all have a chance to make their mark on this offense. Expect to see Kelly and Mike Denbrock ride the hot hand, whoever it is.

Nabers had a breakout year in 2022 and is expected to be one of the best receivers in the country this fall.

He was a 1,000 yard receiver that led the SEC in catches. Now a junior, those numbers could increase as Nabers looks to earn first-round draft pick status.

LSU needs a consistent playmaker that can boost the explosive passing game. Nabers and Daniels connection should grow more prolific in their second year working together.

An elite year from Nabers takes LSU’s offense to the next level.

WR2: Kyren Lacy and Brian Thomas Jr

In the first projection, I put Brian Thomas Jr. alone in this spot. After a good spring from Lacy, he joins Thomas on the two line.

Both Thomas and Lacy showed promise last year, but it was inconsistent. Lacy dropped some balls and Thomas wasn’t used in the entire offense.

Denbrock seems to have more trust here now and I’d expect Thomas and Lacy to become focal points in the offense. With all the attention Nabers is sure to get, Daniels needs to be able to trust these guys.

WR3: Who will be back at full health?

This one is an interesting spot. There are several names but most remain unproven.

Chris Hilton Jr. is one of the fastest players on the roster and carved out a role as a deep threat early last year, but a torn ACL ended his season in September.

Transferring from Alabama, there’s another speedster in Aaron Anderson. Also like Hilton, he’s also returning from an injury.

We’ve discussed LSU’s need to be explosive and guys like Hilton and Anderson can bring that dimension to the offense. If they’re healthy, each will have a chance to earn a significant role.

WR4: The youngsters

Thanks to a solid recruiting class, LSU has good depth at this spot.

With the veterans at the top, don’t expect LSU to call on these guys right away, but we could see them used at some point.

Landon Ibieta enters his redshirt freshman year. Coaches have liked what they’ve seen from the Louisiana native so far.

As true freshman, LSU will have Shelton Sampson, Jalen Brown, Kyle Parker and Khai Prean. All highly touted recruits with their own specialties.

It remains to be seen how much LSU will need them this year, but it’s good to have this much talent stockpiled.

Another no-brainer that remains unchanged.

Taylor emerged as a true-freshman last year, making big plays in some of LSU’s biggest moments.

He’s a good athlete with good size. He’s exactly what you want in a tight end and if it weren’t for Brock Bowers, Taylor would have a shot at All-American this year.

We know how much Kelly and Denbrock like to incorporate the TE. They have a really good one with Taylor.

TE2: Mac Markway, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, Jackson McGohan

Freshmen tight ends Mac Markway (84) and Jackson McGohan (83) running short curl routes at Thursday's practice. Each was a top-25 tight end in the 2023 class according to 247sports, with Markway placing in the top-250 overall. #LSU pic.twitter.com/7Q0h0LJ2jG — Henry Huber (@HenryHuber_) March 9, 2023

Along with the wide receivers, LSU signed a talented class of tight ends too.

There’s not much depth at the position, which means pressure will be put on these guys right away to make an impact.

Pimpton is the highest-rated recruit of the three. Thanks to his athleticism and 6’6′ height, he could be physically ready right away.

But Markway and McGohan were early enrollees, potentially giving them a head start.

Its likely all get a shot at some point. LSU doesn’t really have a choice if it wants to run the offense Denbrock typically does.

LT: Will Campbell

Campbell looks to follow up his tremendous freshman campaign with an even better year.

He looks like a future top 10 pick and has the chance to be one of the best OL in college football.

There’s not much else to say. The guy is a superstar and the emergence of Campbell in 2022 is why LSU’s offense made such strides.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In January, I had Miles Frazier in this spot. But in the spring game, it was Dellinger who took the first-team snaps at left guard.

Dellinger played as a freshman in 2021 and was an important piece on LSU’s OL in 2022. He’s a former blue-chip recruit that played every position on the offensive line in just two years at LSU.

That talent and versatility should keep him on the field.

C: Charles Turner OR Marlon Martinez

LSU’s outlook at center is slightly different than it was entering spring.

Charles Turner was banged up throughout spring camp, which left Marlon Martinez taking first-team reps.

Both Turner and Martinez are veterans who have now worked with OL coach Brad Davis for sometime. That’s what you want from your center. A position that’s considered the QB of the offensive line.

According to PFF, Martinez had the best pass blocking grade of any LSU linemen in 2022. Whether he ends up starting or not, keeping him out of the portal was a win for LSU.

LSU’s in a better spot here than it was entering last year. Turner and Martinez give LSU two solid options at a critical spot.

RG: Miles Frazier

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Frazier was the only LSU linemen to appear in all 14 games last year.

Much of that was due to his versatility, being able to play tackle and guard and play on both sides of the line.

He was LSU’s RG1 in the spring game and I’d expect him to be there when the season starts. Frazier is a breakout candidate entering his junior year.

RT: Emery Jones

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jones took over the right tackle spot as a true freshman last year. Only three true freshman in the country saw more action on the OL than Jones.

There were growing pains, but Jones settled in and didn’t allow a single sack over the last five games of the season and played one of his best games in LSU’s bow finale.

The expectation should be for Jones to take another step forward in 2023. LSU knows what it has with Campbell on the other side, but Jones play could be the difference between this unit being really good and one of the best in the country.

Who will provide depth on the OL?

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LSU hit the transfer portal this spring, signing Mason Lunsford from Maryland.

Don’t rule out Lunsford earning a starting job. He’s coming in with 24 starts and 1,627 career starts under his belt. Will Campbell is the only returning LSU lineman to grade out higher than Lunsford last year while playing over 200 snaps.

Lunsford is a good player and wouldn’t be spending his fifth year at LSU if he didn’t think he would play. There’s a reason this staff was aggressively recruiting him from the portal.

Outside of Lunsford, LSU will rely on true freshmen to provide depth. The best of which is five-star Zalance Heard.

Kelly has acknowledged Heard’s confidence and last year showed this coaching staff isn’t afraid of throwing freshman into the fire up front. Heard could enter 2023 as next up at tackle if anything happens to Campbell or Jones.

