LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock named a finalist for Broyles Award

LSU’s season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan in 2023, but it’s hard to put much of that blame on the offense, which is one of the best units in the entire country and is having a record-setting campaign.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is the mastermind behind that group, and he’s been named a finalist for the Broyles Award — given to the top assistant coach in the country — for his efforts.

Denbrock is joined by Georgia OC Mike Bobo, Michigan OC Sherrone Moore, Iowa DC Phil Parker and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as finalists. The winner of the award will be announced next Tuesday.

Denbrock is a longtime assistant under Kelly, and he’s in his second year at LSU’s OC after rejoining Kelly’s staff following a stint as the play-caller at Cincinnati.

