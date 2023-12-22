LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock returning to Notre Dame for same position

LSU football is on the market for a new offensive coordinator.

Tigers offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is leaving Baton Rouge for the same position at Notre Dame, a source confirmed to The Daily Advertiser on Friday. The news was also reported by multiple other sources, including The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Per a team spokesperson, Tigers receivers coach Cortez Hankton and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan will serve as co-offensive coordinators for LSU's ReliaQuest Bowl game against Wisconsin on Jan. 1.

REQUIRED READING: Grading LSU football's 2024 recruiting class: How did the Tigers fare?

Denbrock, 59, spent two seasons at LSU after spending the previous five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati. Denbrock's departure will be a reunion, as he twice served as an offensive assistant with the Fighting Irish from 2002-04 and again from 2010-16.

The Grand Valley State graduate served as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator under LSU coach Brian Kelly in 2014 and later as associate head coach from 2015-16.

Denbrock, with the help of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and Biletnikoff finalist Malik Nabers, led the Tigers' top-ranked offense this season that led the country averaging 46.4 points per game. He replaces former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who recently took the head coaching job at Troy.

Denbrock will likely be the third Fighting Irish offensive coordinator in three seasons, as Tommy Rees took the same position at Alabama ahead of the season and was replaced by Parker.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock leaving for Notre Dame