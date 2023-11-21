LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award

The mastermind behind the No. 1 offense in the NCAA is getting the recognition he deserves from voters.

Mike Denbrock is the offensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers and he has been the mastermind calling the plays for the Tigers as they have become the No. 1 offense in the NCAA. LSU’s offense has the No. 1 scoring offense in the country. They average 562.2 yards per game, 8.60 yards per play, and 6,184 yards on 719 plays.

All of those stats are No. 1 in the country. The only stat the Tigers do not lead in is offensive touchdowns. LSU has 67 touchdowns this season but the Oregon Ducks have 68. LSU is only one touchdown behind the Ducks and the Tigers have played the No. 1 rated strength of schedule in the country.

Denbrock joins Tommy Rees (Alabama), Adam Fuller (Florida State), Mike Bobo (Georgia), Phil Parker (Iowa), Bryant Haines (James Madison), Ron English (Louisville), Sherrone Moore (Michigan), Kevin Peoples (Missouri), Jim Knowles (Ohio State), Will Stein (Oregon), Manny Diaz (Penn State), Pete Kwiatkowski (Texas), D’Anton Lynn (UCLA), and Ryan Grubb (Washington) as the semifinalists.

LSU OC @MikeDenbrock is a semifinalist for the @BroylesAward, which goes to the top assistant coach in the country! pic.twitter.com/TKzDqK8mEA — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 20, 2023

