LSU’s offense could be the key to winning a national title this year, On3 says

If the LSU Tigers are going to win the national championship this year, a lot of the weight will be on the offense’s shoulders. Jayden Daniels is entering his second season on the bayou and he had a phenomenal year last fall. He will have to be even better this year.

The old adage is “defense wins championships.” but when it comes to college football these days, it seems that offense really rules the roost. Georgia put up 65 points on TCU in the national championship game last year, and they beat Ohio State 42-41 in the semifinals. On3’s JD Pickell thinks that it will take offensive improvement for LSU to win it all.

“Every team that was in the College Football Playoff last year was right around the neighborhood of 40 points a game offensively,” PicKell said. “I think that’s still the order for LSU. I think, for Jayden Daniels and Mick Denbrock, that would equate to being able to push the ball downfield more. But, even so, that’s kind of the number I’m looking at, that’s kind of the landmark for me for LSU to get to the national championship game. And, to win a national title, I think that has to happen.”

LSU will hope it is indeed able to take another step on offense entering what could be a high-ceiling year.

