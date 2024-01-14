LSU off to hottest recruiting start in 2025 class, per On3

While high school recruiting hasn’t exactly been the bread and butter of Brian Kelly’s program-building at LSU, he has the makings of a potentially game-changing class in 2025.

The Tigers currently have the No. 1 class nationally, headlined by the No. 1 quarterback and top overall player Bryce Underwood. They also hold commitments from the top running back (Harlem Berry) and receiver (Dakorien Moore) in the class.

That’s not even mentioning other top commodities like blue-chip Baton Rouge linebacker Keylan Moses, who is also pledged to the Tigers.

On3’s Keegan Pope recently broke down the teams off to the hottest starts in the 2025 cycle, and he said LSU takes the cake.

Nobody — yes, nobody — is off to a hotter start this cycle than Brian Kelly and LSU, who already have three five-star commitments. That’s as many as every other school in the country combined. Texas-based wideout Dakorien Moore was the first to jump in with the Tigers back in August, and the momentum has only rolled from there. Earlier this month, Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 prospect, chose LSU over Michigan, Alabama and a handful of others. Just a few days before that, in-state running back Harlem Berry, the No. 1 player at his position in the On300, also pledged to the Tigers. Add in four more blue-chip commitments, and LSU is making a strong early case for the country’s top class.

There’s a lot of time between now and early signing day in December, but this could prove to be a tenure-defining class for Kelly if he can keep it together.

