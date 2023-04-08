What are LSU’s odds of hoisting the CFP trophy this season?

By returning 81% of its offense and 60% of its defense, LSU football has put itself in a great position to make a run at the 2024 national championship.

Per FanDuel, LSU has the sixth-best odds to win the title at +1800, tied with Florida State. With the return of Jayden Daniels and much of the roster around him, LSU should be primed for success. The LSU offense finished 28th in the country in total offense per NCAA in 2022 and should see an improvement in 2023. The team finished 41st in total defense.

We are looking at a team that should be very balanced next year and is expected to have a real chance to play in January in the College Football Playoff.

Unsurprisingly, we usually see an excellent team on both sides of the ball hoist the trophy at the end of the year. Since the birth of the CFP, nearly every champion has had a top-10 ranking on both sides of the ball. The Tigers should be improved on both sides and are on the shortlist for teams in contention.

The question is: Will they improve enough?

