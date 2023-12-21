LSU OC Mike Denbrock reportedly interested in returning to Notre Dame

LSU got through early signing day without any changes to the staff, but that could change in the coming weeks.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Pete Sampson, Tigers offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has a “legitimate interest” in returning to Notre Dame in the same rule. Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker recently left to become the head coach at Troy.

Denbrock was previously an assistant under Brian Kelly in South Bend from 2010-16, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2014. He also had a previous stint at Notre Dame from 2002-04.

In addition to his connections with the program, Denbrock also has a relationship with head coach Marcus Freeman as the pair previously worked together at Cincinnati.

Denbrock was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2023, given to the top assistant in the nation, and he orchestrated one of the most prolific offensive units in recent college football memory. He also coached a Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels.

