LSU now a slight favorite against No. 7 Ole Miss in Wednesday betting odds update

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read

The Tigers have another crucial matchup coming up in this weekend’s Magnolia Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank as the No. 7 team in the country and are a perfect 7-0 on the season.

LSU didn’t fare well in its first attempt at a top-10 team in Tennessee two weeks ago, but after opening as a one-point underdog against the Rebels, coach Brian Kelly’s team is now a 1.5-point favorite against Mississippi, per BetMGM.

Here’s where the point spread, over/under and money line for Saturday’s game sit, as of 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday morning. As you’ll see, the already high over/under has increased even further and the Tigers are now the money-line favorite, as well.

Team

Spread

Total – O/U

Money Line

Ole Miss

+1.5
-110

O 66.5
-110

+100

LSU

-1.5
-110

U 66.5
-110

-120

Ole Miss’ signature win this season came at home against Kentucky after it forced a couple of timely fumbles from Will Levis. The Rebels are coming off a 48-34 win over Auburn at home that proved to be a bit too close for comfort.

At 5-2 and 3-1 in SEC play, LSU is already overachieving in a rebuilding year under Kelly. But if it can get the win on Saturday, it will control its own destiny in the SEC West heading into a matchup against Alabama.

